Gwen Stefani Goes To Church With Her Kids Amid Blake Shelton Split Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are facing a number of odd rumors as they prepare for their upcoming return to The Voice.

Following a rumor suggesting Gwen Stefani had called off her allegedly upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton, the 47-year-old singer stepped out looking fashionable, as per the usual, with her three kids. As she attended a church service on Sunday, Gwen Stefani was photographed carrying her youngest child, Apollo, 2, as her older sons, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, walked beside her.

“[Gwen Stefani] wore a red and black coat with co-ordinating trousers,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on February 5. “Keeping her hair tied back, the singer appeared to be in a good mood as she smiled on her way inside.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began on the set of The Voice Season 9 and has continued to grow in the years since. Gwen Stefani’s children have also grown close to Shelton.

Before striking up a romance with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale of Bush, but in February of 2015, she reportedly caught him cheating. In November of last year, Us Weekly magazine shared a report claiming Stefani had learned of the alleged affair from another staff member.

“The iPad was linked to Gavin’s phone,” a family source told Us Weekly. “One of the other nannies discovered the exchange and told [Gwen Stefani].”

Although Gavin Rossdale reportedly denied the affair at first, he allegedly admitted to his wrongdoing months later. In August of 2015, Gwen Stefani filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert after four years in July 2015.

As they filmed The Voice Season 9, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s friendship turned romantic, and they were seen flirting on the show. They were also seen holding hands with one another at a Country Music Awards after-party in Nashville.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have continued to attend events together throughout the last year and a half, and earlier this year, they stunned at the People’s Choice Awards.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship appears to be going well, rumors have plagued the couple for months, the latest of which claimed the country singer had moved out.

“Pregnant [Gwen Stefani] Calls Off Wedding!” reads a headline by OK! Magazine.

“The tension between them has reached a boiling point. Shortly after the holidays, [Gwen Stefani] was thinking of calling off the wedding entirely,” the outlet alleged.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors of a wedding and a pregnancy since they began dating in late 2015. Thus far, they haven’t commented on the possibility — other than a couple of jokes.

Still, the OK! Magazine report claimed that in addition to their alleged wedding, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were expecting a baby.

“Complicating things even further are the rumors that [Gwen Stefani] is actually pregnant with Blake’s child!” the source said.

In response to the news report, however, a rep for Gwen Stefani told Gossip Cop that the allegations were “nonsense.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will reunite on the set of The Voice later this month for Season 12, and if fans are lucky, they will see plenty of flirty moments between them play out on the show. In addition to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Season 12 return, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys will also return to the show. Meanwhile, Season 11 judge Miley Cyrus will rejoin the cast for Season 13 later this year.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into the new episode of The Voice Season 12 on Monday, February 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]