‘Dance Moms’ Fans Want Chloe Lukasiak, Maddie Ziegler Rivalry To End In Season 8

Chloe Lukasiak returning to Dance Moms Season 7 may have saved the reality show from getting cancelled. Lifetime has been heavily promoting Chloe and Christi’s comeback on social media, and even went far as reviving Chloe and Maddie Ziegler’s rivalry in an attempt to stir fans’ interest.

According to International Business Times, Lifetime is not hiding its excitement over the return of Chloe and Christi Lukasiak. Taking to the official Dance Moms Facebook page, Lifetime said that they are “jumping for joy” to see the mom and daughter tandem back on Dance Moms. The post was accompanied by a throwback photo of Chloe at rehearsal when she was still part of the ALDC.

The site also reported that last week, Lifetime also posted a “controversial” scene from Dance Moms Season 1. Seemingly trying to revive the rivalry between Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler, Lifetime shared a video where Chloe beat her teammates for a part in Lux’s music video, “It’s Like Summer.”

“Chloe beats Maddie [Ziegler] for the lead. Chloe really shined in this moment, we can’t wait to see her back!”

International Business Times observed that several fans of Dance Moms did not appreciate Lifetime’s attempt to bring back Maddie and Chloe’s rivalry. They called for showrunners to stop the unnecessary drama and hate among the girls. If Dance Moms were to truly end after Season 7, fans hoped that the network could end it on a positive note, as they are starting to get tired of all the conflict surrounding ALDC.

Although renewal for Dance Moms Season 8 is still up in the air, fans hoped that Chloe Lukasiak’s return could encourage the network to give the show another chance. As Inquisitr previously reported, Chloe told Teen Vogue that she decided to watch her former teammates compete in the Nationals after she heard that Dance Moms might be ending. Although Chloe and Abby Lee Miller did not have the best relationship, the coach even allegedly made fun of her “lazy eye,” the young dancer said that she was sad to hear about the show getting cancelled.

“It made me really sad, because that was my childhood, that was how I grew up. I was like, maybe we should go back for Nationals. I would love to see them dance and kind of see what everyone’s been up to,” she recalled.

Natural habitat ???????????????????? (the reading part, not the beautiful weather in January, though I wish it was ????) A photo posted by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Lukasiak also hinted that there might be a Dance Moms Season 8 after all. She revealed that everyone was really excited when they heard that she wanted to support ALDC, even if it meant just watching from the sidelines. But that does not man that Lukasiak will be staying in the bleachers for long. When Teen Vogue asked what’s next for her, the reality star revealed that she’s juggling her acting career and Dance Moms commitments.

“I want to keep doing both. Dance Moms right now, and then hopefully some more movies you’ll see.”

A lot has changed since Chloe Lukasiak left Dance Moms back in 2014. ALDC is now composed of Abby Lee Miller’s great eight: Brynn Rumfallo, Nia Frazier, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, Maesi Caes, Elliana Walmsley and Lilliana Ketchman. Even though there were a lot of unfamiliar faces, Lukasiak said that she felt right at home with the team.

“It was really amazing. It was a little bit different, because the team has changed a lot since I’ve left. There were people I’d never met before, but for me it was very much like walking back to my own home,” she said.

Tell us! Are you excited to see Chloe Lukasiak return on Dance Moms? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]