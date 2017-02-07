Kailyn Lowry Blog: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Explains Why She Takes Bullets From Haters

Kailyn Lowry has admitted that she’s had her issues over the past couple of years. It’s no secret that she’s struggled with some mental issues in the past, as she has talked about possibly being bipolar. In addition, Lowry once lashed out at her husband, Javi Marroquin, in a scene for Teen Mom 2 after she got very frustrated. But when she opened up about her mental issues, people were very understanding and it sounds like she was forgiven for her odd behavior. But after this season of Teen Mom 2, it sounds like fans are not so forgiving. They all feel that Lowry is acting rudely towards her husband, especially since he needed some support after coming home.

According to a new blog post from her personal website, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that people should not judge her based on what they see on Teen Mom 2. Even though producers are filming all the time throughout several months, Lowry does share 42 minutes with three other mothers, which means they can only share about 10 minutes worth of footage over a whole week. In other words, the producers pick and choose what they want to air on Teen Mom 2.

And in a new blog post, Kailyn Lowry opens up about what fans don’t see. As it turns out, Lowry isn’t a stay-at-home mother with her children, waiting for Javi to call. That seems to be what Kailyn is doing all the time, but in her blog post, she explains how many things people actually don’t see.

“You don’t see me at school. You don’t see me staying up late doing my homework. You don’t hear about Isaac making high honor roll,” Kailyn Lowry explains in her personal blog on her website, adding, “I’m a Mom to two boys who I’m trying to raise the best I can. I’m a Mom working on my brand and business and I am so excited for the things to come in 2017.”

Of course, Lowry has been working on various businesses over the past couple of years, and she’s proud of the fact that she’s the only Teen Mom 2 star to graduate from university. But while she was able to work through school while raising two boys, she couldn’t save her marriage. And on her personal blog, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she and Marroquin are indeed legally divorced.

“An agreement was made, we are divorced. It’s hard enough dealing with it but it’s harder dealing with in the public eye. I will not sit here and go back and fourth.There are always two sides to every story,” Kailyn Lowry explains about her divorce situation with Javi Marroquin, adding that she’s alright with taking bullets from haters, writing, “I am fine with taking the bullets. I’m not airing anyone’s dirty laundry and being spiteful because it doesn’t benefit anyone. I believe in karma….what goes around, comes around.”

But if her life is so hard after her divorce, why does she choose to come back to the show each year? For a while, several of the Teen Mom girls threatened to quit the show because they were tired of how MTV portrayed them. But Lowry doesn’t seem to mind at all.

“Why don’t I quit the show? The burning question. Because it’s my job. It’s what supports my family. It’s what gives me income until I finish school. Do I think my time on the show is coming to an end? Yes. But until that time, I have to be on the show because it’s my job and what pays my bills and gives me a house for my boys,” Kailyn Lowry explained in her blog about why she’s not quitting the show just yet.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s decision to deal with the haters to pay for school and raise her children?

