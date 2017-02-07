‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 2: More Episodes Likely Following Cliffhanger Finale

Netflix’s latest original series Santa Clarita Diet has gained a good deal of attention since it premiered last week. Billed as a horror-comedy, the show starring Drew Barrymore is very different to anything attempted by Netflix before. However, with the show already gaining a following, many of its fans have been left wondering if there’ll be a second season.

The series follows a married couple, Sheila, and Joel, who work as real estate agents in Santa Clarita, California. However, the couple quickly sees their idyllic lives change when Sheila finds herself transforming into a zombie, with a taste for human flesh.

According to Romper, Netflix is yet to officially confirm if Santa Clarita Diet will return for a second season, and that’s not all that much of a surprise considering the show has only been available on the streaming service for a matter of days. That being said, given the fact that the show’s first season ended with a cliffhanger and Netflix’s previous track record with original programming, it’s safe to assume that the whacky comedy will return for more episodes next year.

Despite the show’s lead star Drew Barrymore not typically appearing in television shows anymore, Netflix didn’t bill the first season of Santa Clarita Diet as a limited series, suggesting that it has plans for more than one season. In fact, according to Entertainment Weekly, following the first season’s cliffhanger, creator Victor Fresco has already hinted at where he’d like to take the series going forward, saying “With any family, crazy situations can be introduced any day, and the strength of the family will determine how they react to those situations, which is where we’ll find our characters.”

With Fresco’s comments taken into consideration, it’s unlikely that he’d be planning the show’s direction if Netflix hadn’t already given him the go-ahead on a second season of Santa Clarita Diet, even if that season hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Netflix released the entire first season of Santa Clarita Diet on Friday. Since its release, the series has received generally favorable reviews from television critics. It would be fair to say that the series doesn’t look likely to become as big of a hit as Stranger Things, however, it appears to be on par with other Netflix original series in terms of quality.

The streaming provider does have a positive track record when it comes to renewing its original series. However, the announcement isn’t always made immediately. Following the release of the aforementioned incredibly successful Stranger Things, it took Netflix just under two months to confirm it had been renewed for a second season. With that in mind, it could be a good few weeks yet before Netflix confirms the second season of Santa Clarita Diet, but given the show’s relative success, combined with the cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 and the streaming provider’s previous track record, more episodes look likely.

thanks for all the love for @SCDiet! i had such a blast working with @DrewBarrymore & Tim Olyphant. go watch on @netflix now! pic.twitter.com/kEylUK76I8 — ADAM ROSE (@RealAdamRose) February 3, 2017

Alongside Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, the series stars Timothy Olyphant as her husband, Joel. Liv Hewson plays the couple’s daughter Abby, whilst Skyler Gisondo plays Abby’s neighbor Eric Bemis. The show’s main cast are joined by a number of recurring characters, including the couple’s neighbors and the doctors involved in treating Sheila.

If Netflix plans to renew Santa Clarita Diet for a second season, they’ll likely do so in the coming weeks. However, as it stands, it’s safe to assume that a second season is on the cards.

[Featured Image by Netflix]