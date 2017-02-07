Rihanna Flaunts Camouflage Jacket

Rihanna could be considered a huge fashion icon as the star can wear a variety of outfits and still look great. The needed me an artist, was seen wearing a grey camouflage outfit on her way to a video shoot in New York City. She paired the outfit with shiny glitter heels along with a hoodie that covered her hair. The star managed to make what would be considered ordinary on someone else look quite glamorous.

She made a second outfit change later into a giant red coat that reached her ankles which may have been hiding her outfit once again her hair was covered. The star wore a pair of huge square diamond earrings as well was probably shooting a video for her album ANTI that recently celebrated its anniversary. This is Rihanna’s eighth studio album in which has earned her several nominations.

Showing off her talents

The stunning singer is also showing off her other talents by joining Oceans Eight that will be solely led by female cast. This will be the fourth installment of the Oceans movies. The movies were originally a remake of a 1960s film by the same name. The modern day version was made famous a number of stars that appeared in them including and not limited to George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts which grossed over 1.1 billion dollars worldwide.

In this version, Rihanna shall be acting as a thief with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rapper, Akwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kalling, Sarah Paulson and Adriana Lima. Sandra Bullock’s character will according to the hint by Warner Bros. attempt to pull the biggest heist of the century at New York City’s annual MET Gala but first, she has to assemble the perfect crew.

Rihanna shared a glimpse of the cast on a subway train on her Instagram page.

The all female cast shall soon be on screen in June 2018.

Rihanna is also set to make a guest appearance on Bates Motel Season 5 as Marion Crane. The show is a prequel to the movie Pyscho featuring Norman Bates as the main character and how his psyche changes over the years and his relationship with his mother Norma. In the Season show creator, Kerry Ehrin promised that series would pay homage to the Psycho storyline.

Rihanna Takes On Role As Ambassador

The 28year old entertainer shared some pictures of her in Malawi quite recently. Rihanna was visiting the country with Global Citizen‘s CEO Hugh Evans as well as its GPE’s board of director’s chair Julia Gillard.

As the Global Citizen and Global Partnership for education ambassador, she was set to meet with educators, students and government officials to promote education.

She shared a picture of some of the children that she had met and captioned, ” met the bravest, most humble kids and young women this week! I can’t wait to share more!”

met the bravest, most humble kids and young women this week! I can't wait to share more! #CLF #GC #GPE A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:57am PST

In 2012 Rihanna launched her own charity, Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite that focuses on improving health, education and arts and culture around the world.

Rihanna launched a scholarship program as of last year, which sets to reward students who have earned acceptance into a bachelor’s degree program. She said that high education would help provide perspective, opportunities and learning to a group of kids who really deserve it.

Today's lit af! Played soccer on a dirt field with the most beautiful kids in Mchingi, Northern Malawi #CLF #GC #GPE pic.twitter.com/MDBkE4jMop — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Paris Again!

The philanthropist doesn’t stop there she is sent to show her third Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection in Paris. The collection is scheduled to appear during Paris Fashion Week. Her previous collection was supposedly inspired by Marie Antoinette at the gym was well received.

The star was excited when Mariah Carey posted some photos of herself as one of the pictures she chose Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma sneaker heels. This isn’t the first time the fashion designer has received a fashion nod from a celebrity.

Jennifer Lopez, who is allegedly now dating Riri’s ex Drake, was, gifted the thigh-boots in which Rihanna collaborated with Manolo Blahnik. Rihanna wrote in her gift card that she would wear them better. Jennifer Lopez chose to wear the shoes in her music video, Ain’t your mama as she danced and stunned she wore them with an oversize belt buckle and long sleeve bodysuit.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]