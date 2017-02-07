Could Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Have An Awkward Run-In At The Grammys?

Could Selena Gomez suffer an awkward run-in with former friend Demi Lovato at the 2017 Grammy Awards amid rumors they’re locked in a nasty feud?

Fans of the former Disney darlings have been taking to social media in recent weeks to speculate that Demi and Selena, who have had a pretty tumultuous friendship ever since they met as kids, could run into each other at the show amid reports they’re both planning to attend the big music ceremony on February 12.

“Selena and Demi pretty a** better interact next week at the Grammys,” @demilovaqto recently tweeted out of Gomez and Lovato, while @fvckwmyself wrote, “Selena is attending the Grammys with The Weeknd. I hope they show her face once they announce Demi and [Ariana Grande’s] category.”

But while some fans appeared to hint that things could get awkward if Gomez and Lovato spot each other at the Grammys, others urged Selena and Demi to bury the hatchet amid the feud accusations and take a photo together should then run-in to each other at the big show.

“Can Demi and Selena reunite at the Grammys please and give us a Delena photo?” @laurinahsaussie asked of a possible Lovato and Gomez reunion at the Grammys.

Demi is yet to officially confirm her attendance at the 2017 Grammys, though she is nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her 2015 release Confident, while Hollywood Life is claiming that Selena, who is not nominated this year, is planning to attend the show with new boyfriend The Weeknd.

The site claimed that the Grammys could mark Gomez’s first public appearance with her new boyfriend, alleging that if Selena is on The Weeknd’s arm she won’t be hiding her admiration for the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer.

“Selena is hoping to make her first official outing with The Weeknd at the Grammy Awards,” a source said of Selena’s big Grammys plans amid reports she could find herself in Demi’s presence at the show. “She’s super excited and wants to look gorgeous.”

“[Selena] doesn’t plan on holding back how she feels about [The Weeknd],” continued the site’s Gomez insider amid the Demi speculation, adding that Selena “has no problem showing the world how proud she is of him and how much she absolutely adores him.”

But while Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have mainly stayed quiet on their friendship in recent months as fans speculate if Selena and Demi could suffer an awkward moment at the Grammys, E! News reported just this past December that Gomez and Lovato’s friendship appears to have turned pretty sour over the years as the feud rumors continue to swirl.

The two have been constantly hit by feud rumors as they seemingly grew apart and moved away from their friendship over the last few years, with both Gomez and Lovato being accused of throwing major shade at the other as the feud accusations swirled, particularly after Lovato most recently appeared to throw a little shade at Selena during an undercover prank for Lyft.

Demi was accused of slamming her former friend in a viral video she created for the car service, in which she went undercover to drive around her own fans.

As People reported, after putting on her own music during the prank, Lovato told her fan that she felt as though she was “screaming” in the song before then going on to sarcastically claim that she preferred Selena’s voice, which many fans claimed was Lovato’s way of throwing some major shade at her former friend amid their feud.

“I like that one, but like, sounds like she’s screaming,” Demi said in the clip amid the feud rumors. “Selena is so much more talented.”

Demi then went on to take over Selena’s spot at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival back in September after Gomez was unable to perform after entering rehab for complications caused by lupus, which got Gomez and Lovato’s legions of fans speculating on the feud once again.

The two also appeared to get into more drama last year after Lovato allegedly unfollowed Gomez once again after Selena posted a controversial tweet about the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

But while Lovato and Gomez have both stayed mainly silent on their alleged feud and their past friendship in recent months, Buzznet also got in on the speculation of potential drama between Lovato and Gomez, offering up five reasons as to why the duo will never be close friends again earlier this month.

What do you think of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez’s alleged feud?

