Hayden Panettiere Over Depression Due To ‘Nashville’, Husband Klitschko And Baby

Hayden Panettiere made headlines with her postpartum depression last year. After giving birth to her first baby, the 27-year-old actress fell into a depression and had to take time off from her beloved show Nashville. But with support from her husband Wladimir Klitschko, her baby and the cast of Nashville, Hayden Panettiere is making progress and returning to TV.

In fact, her Twitter account is more active now than ever, teeming with photos from Nashville and various moments from her personal life. She even showed how she is practicing self-care and self-love to let her fans know that she is in a healthy place.

In a recent interview, Hayden noted just how lucky she feels to be playing a strong women onscreen.

“It’s been really empowering as a woman [to play Juliette],” the actress said to The Huffington Post. “She’s like a phoenix. She crashes and burns hard and then she rises from the ashes, and she is so resilient and that’s one of the things I love the most about her. She always chooses to take the lesson and become stronger because of it. And she doesn’t seem to make the same mistake twice, but she seems to find every mistake she could make.”

Nashville actress took some time to get help getting over her postpartum depression, but she realized that she needed even more help. She decided to return to rehab this summer and made the announcement public.

“The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life,” she wrote on Twitter this past summer. “Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!”

This has not been an easy choice for the new mother to make, as much of her career rests on how she portrays herself to the public. But after making the announcement, she was lauded for taking a step towards making postpartum depression a more public issue for all women and not something to be ashamed of.

“I was always so terrified that people weren’t going to accept me,” the 26-year-old actress said in the interview with Yahoo! Style. “I finally just went, I’m tired of living afraid. I’m tired of living in fear of what people are going to think, so, you know, I’m just going to put it all out there on the table and I’m not going to worry about the judgment.”

Since ringing in the new year, Hayden Panettiere has shown lots of positive vibes on her Twitter, uploading whimsical and funny pictures that also show a more personal look into her life. She posted about the trip she took with her husband Wladimir Klitschko and how that rejuvenated her.

She also has been kicking into high gear as she looks to promote Nashville, which is premiering its new season on CMT.

LOVED my #JulietteBarnes hair and make-up today! Adore my talented artists Erin&Evette ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l9EKQjEyDo — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) January 12, 2017

Things did not look so good for Hayden Panettiere and her husband Wladimir Klitschko when she had to spend a lot of time away from home to get help for her depression. But now that she is much healthier, it looks like the couple is finding their footing again as lovers and as parents of baby Kaya.

“Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko enjoyed a night out on Tuesday,” reports People Magazine. “Making their first public appearance together since they were hit with breakup rumors this summer, the Nashville star and her beau stepped out to enjoy an evening in Miami, hitting up the Daily Front Row and Faena Art’s Art Basel bash. The couple were all smiles as they posed for pictures at the event, with Panettiere, 27, rocking a long-sleeved black see-through crop top and Klitschko, 40, keeping it simple in a navy tee.”

Date night! Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko are all smiles during rare public appearance in Miami https://t.co/0OGzzyjGvN pic.twitter.com/FGHajpdOuK — People Magazine (@people) November 30, 2016

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]