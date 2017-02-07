Kanye West For Super Bowl 52 In 2018 Being Pushed By Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is campaigning for her husband Kanye West to headline Super Bowl 52’s halftime show in 2018 just as the whole world is still buzzing from Lady Gaga’s epic Super Bowl LI performance, the Mirror reports.

Kardashian retweeted two tweets from fans who are actively campaigning for the “Famous” rapper as the performer for next year’s Super Bowl.

“Never too early. #KanyeForSuperBowl52,” read the first tweet, and the second tweet said, “#KanyeForSuperBowl52.”

Both tweets came with photos of West performing live on stage, all of which were taken during the American rapper’s now-cancelled Saint Pablo live tour. One noteworthy photo shows West gliding over the audience on his floating stage, which was probably picked to reference Lady Gaga’s high-flying Super Bowl performance last night. As of this writing, the first tweet has 3.4k retweets and 5.2 “likes,” whereas the second now has 4k retweets and 7.7k “likes.”

The massive response on Twitter is indicative of West’s drawing power as a live performer, though it can be argued that it could have been more if it weren’t for the rapper’s many controversies. For one, he has gained notoriety as a Donald Trump supporter, although he already withdrew his support for the U.S. president by deleting all his pro-Trump tweets, as reported by the Inquisitr.

In fact, there was no shortage of tweets campaigning against the notion of Kanye West as the performer for next year’s Super Bowl 52. A number of tweets alluded to the controversial rapper’s unsavory tendencies, including his knack for dissing fellow celebrities and cancelling shows.

“@KimKardashian he would put on a good show, then start dissin gaga n princes performance. Typical,” one tweet read.

“No not #KanyeforSuperbowl52 he’ll just cancel. #ImStillPissed,” another user tweeted.

The possibility of Kanye West headlining Super Bowl 52 seems a long shot since it is in the best interests of the NFL bigwigs to avoid controversy on account of Janet Jackson’s Nipplegate incident in 2004, and more recently, M.I.A. flashing of the middle finger in 2012. With West’s reputation for unpredictability and his often-times bizarre behavior, the top execs at the NFL are probably going to think twice before booking the rapper to perform at the most prestigious half-time show in sports history.

That said, West seems to be keeping a low profile these days, which in retrospect is a smart move on account of his recent hospitalization following a mental breakdown. Kanye also has some surprise projects in the pipeline, including the Yeezy Season 5 runway show in the next New York Fashion Week.

“Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer,” a source told E! News. “Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations.”

West reportedly wants to reschedule his Saint Pablo tour, which he canceled before his hospitalization. “Kanye wants to finish the tour. He loves his show,” a source said. “He wants everyone in the world to see it.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage has been rocky of late because of the former’s hospitalization and the latter’s Paris robbery. It even got to a point where the two became the subject of divorce rumors.

The pair reportedly have overcome their individual struggles and their union as a married couple appear stronger as a result. As for West’s mental struggles, E! News reports that West is working hard to get better and Kim is standing by him all the way through it.

“Kim is in a really great place right now,” a source close to the couple said. “Kim and Kanye are very happy.”

Early frontrunners perform at next year’s Super Bowl include Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, and Twenty One Pilots, according to a poll by Pop Crush.

Would you want to see Kanye West headline Super Bowl 52 in 2018?

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/AP Images]