RAW: News On Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar

According to sources, Seth Rollins, who was injured at last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, was not present backstage. Instead, it is reported that he flew to Birmingham, Alabama to meet with Dr. James Andrew. This is Rollins’ second trip to Birmingham in two weeks, as he flew there last week as well after suffering his injury.

WWE announced that Rollins tore his MCL and they were unsure if he was going to be ready in time for Wrestlemania 33.

Rollins was injured during a segment with the debuting Samoa Joe. Joe applied the Coquina Clutch to Rollins, who tweaked his knee. WWE is obviously very concerned, as this jeopardizes their plans for a program between Rollins and his former mentor Triple H, who cost Rollins the WWE Universal Title in August.

“The Game” showed up on the August 29 episode of Raw during a fatal four-way match between Rollins, Big Cass, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens to crown a new champion after Finn Balor relinquished the title following a severe shoulder injury that would sideline him for six months. Triple H appeared and helped Rollins attack and eliminate Reigns before turning on Rollins, allowing Owens to win and become champion.

This began Rollins’ face turn, and he would fight Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho until last week, when Triple H appeared with Samoa Joe.

This is not the first serious injury to happen to Rollins. In November of 2015, Rollins tore both his ACL and his MCL in a house show match against Kane. He was expected to be out for six months, and he had to relinquish the WWE Championship.

This slew of injuries may lead WWE officials to believe that Seth Rollins is injury prone, which casts doubts on his future position on the card and if WWE still sees him as a main event player.

While Rollins was not present backstage, Brock Lesnar was at Raw, and while he did not appear on the televised segment, he appeared after in a dark segment. He issued an open challenge, saying he was looking for a fight. The challenge was answered by The Big Show.

Lesnar has been fully booked and is scheduled to appear on every episode of Raw leading up to Wrestlemania 33. He also appears at house shows, and he is set to face Kevin Owens at the May 13th live event at Madison Square Garden. Lesnar has also faced The Big Show in recent live events as well, most likely because they have known each other for a long time, and it would be easier to arrange and choreograph a match between the two.

Lesnar is set to compete against Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 in a program that started all the way in November of last year at Survivor Series. The world was shocked when Lesnar lost to Goldberg in under two minutes. Lesnar vowed his revenge at the Royal Rumble, but was quickly eliminated, again by Goldberg.

While the duo are set to fight at Wrestlemania 33, it may be a match for the Universal Championship. Goldberg said he had “one last title run” in him, and while he did not win the Royal Rumble, he challenged Kevin Owens to a match for the Universal Championship at Fastlane, a challenge that Chris Jericho accepted. If this is the case, it is highly likely that Goldberg wins and fights with Lesnar for the championship. This may be a move by WWE to raise the title’s stock, as it is currently suffering from Kevin Owens’ poor booking. By having Lesnar and Goldberg fight over it, it may raise the title’s prestige and value in the eyes of fans, both hardcore and casual fans alike.

