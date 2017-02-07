Kate Middleton Explains Why Children’s Mental Health Is Close To Her Heart

Kate Middleton recently talked about her reason for helping young people deal with mental health issues, as well as her aspirations for George and Charlotte to grow up kind.

The Duchess of Cambridge, still fondly called by many as “Kate,” went to the Mitchell Brook Primary School in Brent with her husband. As a patron of the Place2Be charity, Kate went to the school for “The Big Assembly,” an event celebrated by schools across the country for the Children’s Mental Health Week with the theme “Spread a Little Kindness.”

According to The Standard, about 68 percent of young people in London worry “all the time” about their family, their friends, and their performances at school. The website also details Kate’s nuggets of wisdom from her visit to the school.

“People often ask me why I am so interested in the mental health of children and young people. The answer is quite simple – it is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life.”

The 35-year-old considers herself “very lucky” for growing up in a family that provided her with “somewhere safe to grow and learn.” It is her dream for every child to have a support system that will demonstrate what love and kindness is.

The mother-of-two went on to say that “teaching kindness is as important as teaching math.” Kate acknowledged her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, for teaching her about some of life’s most significant traits, including “kindness, respect, and honesty.” These are the same values she hopes George and Charlotte will have.

“I realize how central, values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”

She reminded the pupils to talk to someone if they are experiencing difficulties. Kate similarly asked her audience to be on the lookout for people who might need an ear or a hug. She believes lifting someone up is an empowering feeling.

Place2Be’s chief executive Catherine Roche thanks Kate for her commitment to the cause which used to be neglected. Kate became the organization’s patron in 2013. Catherine is grateful for Kate’s visits to children because they’re causing a “real sea change.”

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has confirmed that William and Kate won’t be together on Valentine’s Day because of the Duchess of Cambridge’s duties. She will spend the day with the air cadets checking out an aircraft and participating a training session. Apart from being a patron, she is also an Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organization.

The couple will instead spend some time together at the 2017 EE British Academy Film awards or BAFTAs. The prestigious ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 12, where William will present the academy’s lifetime achievement award, BAFTA Fellowship.

Some of the nominees include Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins, Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea, and Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling for La La Land.

Reports have previously emerged that BAFTA’s senior staff expressed fear that Kate might outshine the stars attending the ceremony. BAFTA’s chief executive Amanda Berry reportedly intervened to settle the matter especially since William has been the independent charity’s president since 2010.

As per Amanda’s statement via Vogue,“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are fantastic supporters of BAFTA. We very much look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses at the EE British Academy Film Awards.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]