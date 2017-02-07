‘Call Of Duty’ 2017: ‘Infinite Warfare’ Sequel Will Be Set In London During WW2

The sequel to last year’s release of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare will be released in 2017 and set in London during one of the great world wars, according to a group of observant fans. The next Call of Duty game, made by Sledgehammer Games, will follow in the footsteps of Battlefield 1, which released last year and takes place during World War 1.

According to the Daily Star, following a tweet shared by developer Sledgehammer Games on New Years Day, fans have come to the conclusion that the next Call of Duty game will be heading back to the past. The tweet features a snippet of an old engine in action, which fans believe to be a stream train from a bygone era. As the dials on the train switch to 2017, the chimes of London’s Big Ben can be heard in the background, suggesting the next game in the series will take place in the British capital. That being said, it’s worth remembering that fans are currently only working on assumptions taken from the short clip.

It's officially 2017! Some call it the zodiac year of the Hammer. Have a safe and fun New Year's, everyone! #SHGholidays pic.twitter.com/24qlku6ITd — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 1, 2017

Last year, developer Infinity Ward shared an image of an astronaut, hinting that the 2016 game would take place in space. That assumption proved to be correct when Activision announced Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare at E3. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that the aforementioned tweet from Sledgehammer is hinting at the setting for the 2017 release.

Speculation around the next game in the series comes following disappointing sales figures for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. According to Forbes, analysts believe sales of Infinite Warfare are down 50% in comparison to 2015’s release of Black Ops 3. Retail sales of physical copies in the game’s first three months were compared with similar figures for Black Ops 3, with an apparent 50% disparity in the figures. Analysts claim this could be because of Activision’s decision not to release the new game for the first time on PlayStation 3 and Xbox One, which they say may have damaged sales figures.

Industry analyst Michael Pachter believes executives at Activision won’t be all too pleased with the decreased performance of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. That being said, Pachter believes the series still has some life left in it yet, but only if it reconnects with its core fanbase, which many analysts believe it has lost with the series’ most recent releases.

Pachter believes the series needs to drop its futuristic direction, saying “Although I think that they want to establish the Advanced Warfare brand as a franchise, the relatively poor performance of Infinite Warfare suggests to me that Activision has to get its act together and bring fans back into the fold.” The Wedbush Securities analyst further confirmed that he expects Activision to capitalize on the relative success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, which was released alongside Infinite Warfare, by releasing a fourth iteration in the traditional line Call of Duty games.

Get 4 new MP maps, a new Zombies experience & more in Sabotage, the first DLC for @CallOfDuty Infinite Warfare: https://t.co/tUk27RvcYC pic.twitter.com/LfHrV1gHgu — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 1, 2017

The news comes following last week’s release of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare‘s first DLC. The Sabotage DLC has been available for PlayStation players since Friday, with Activision confirming that it will be available to Xbox One and PC players at a later date. The game’s first expansion introduces four new multiplayer maps, plus a new zombie survival map.

The next game in the Call of Duty series will be announced this summer ahead of its release later in the year. If speculation amongst fans is to be believed, the game will be set in London during World War 2.

[Featured Image by Activision]