Shout! Factory To Bring ‘In This Corner of the World’ To North America

Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company will bring Japanese animated feature film In This Corner of the World to North America. The company has entered into an agreement with Animatsu Entertainment for the film that’s based on the award-winning manga by Fumiyo Kouno.

Shout! Factory has secured a film deal to bring animated feature film In This Corner of the World to North American audiences. The company has brokered a deal with Animatsu Entertainment, a London-based producer, licensor and distributor of anime in the UK and Ireland, to secure the distribution rights. The movie beautifully portrays the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of World War II. The announcement about the movie’s debut in North America was jointly made by Shout! Factory’s founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos; and Animatsu Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer, Jerome Mazandarani.

Shout! Factory has secured all distribution rights to In This Corner of the World, including theatrical, video on-demand, digital, broadcast and home entertainment for cross-platform releases in U.S. and Canada, reported Anime News Network. Besides the North American theatrical launch scheduled for this summer, the company plans to gradually roll out the movie across multiple entertainment platforms, confirmed COO of Animatsu Entertainment, Jerome Mazandarani,

“Shout! Factory is a fantastic partner for this film. We were incredibly impressed by their work on Long Way North, and have been fans of their commitment to content curation and serious film and television fans in North America for a long time. It’s been clear throughout our discussions with the team that we couldn’t find a more committed and passionate company to handle this beautifully delicate film.”

In This Corner of the World is based on the heartwarming and award-winning manga created by mangaka Fumiyo Kouno. The film has been penned and directed by famous director Sunao Katabuchi. The renowned director began his professional career while working with Hayao Miyazaki. Katabuchi eventually managed to secure directing jobs and perfected his skills directing multiple animated films. The director is attributed to many critically acclaimed feature films including Mai Mai Miracle, Princess Arete, among others.

The movie Shout! Factory is bringing to North America is eagerly anticipated by English-speaking fans. In This Corner of the World has been produced jointly by GENCO and Japanese animation studio MAPPA. It has a powerful story paired with hand-drawn animation that forces the viewers to think. The story is a thought provoking coming-of-age tale that captures the resilience and triumph of the human spirit over unending adversities brought on by a global problem.

In This Corner of the World is a story about a young lady named Suzu Urano. In 1944, Urano moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Her rather peaceful existence is shattered after her town is bombed during World War II. Despite losing everything, Urano’s spirits and resilience aren’t shattered. Her persistence and courage serve as the basis for the movie which shows the extensive challenges faced and overcome by the Japanese people in the midst of one of the most devastating attacks during a war that’s been waged on a global scale. The movie takes it viewers on a journey that that shows how people can come together and rebuild their lives even in the face of absolute adversity.

Essentially, the story beautifully shows how the individuals in a war-torn country can still manage to find ways not just to survive, but piece their lives back together. Speaking about the movie, Head of Acquisitions & Marketing at Animatsu Entertainmen, Andrew Hewson said,

“This truly is a unique and exquisite film, one which only comes around once every few decades, and we are incredibly proud to be involved with it. Unique films deserve unique partners and Shout! Factory are an absolute perfect match given their passion, expertise and back catalogue of releases It will be a genuine pleasure to work closely with them to bring this masterpiece to North American audiences!”

North American fans of Japanese movies have been eagerly waiting for In This Corner of the World, and now they can expect a English-dubbed version of the same.

[Featured Image by Fumiyo Kouno/In This Corner Of The World/Animatsu Entertainment]