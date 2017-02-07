Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Make Official Appearance At Pippa’s Wedding?

It is believed that Prince Harry plans to bring girlfriend Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding because he reportedly wants to let the world know how serious he is with the Suits actress.

Pippa is set to tie the knot with fiancé James Matthews on May 20 and since the couple is close to Harry, it is expected that he’s permitted to bring a date. As per the Express, “Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world.”

Friends of the two have previously said that they are “practically living together.” Harry and Meghan were recently photographed hand-in-hand after having dinner at Soho House.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a date night in London this week, and it's too cute. https://t.co/flpGA5pVbp pic.twitter.com/IfzgE9nKxh — E! News (@enews) February 5, 2017

The Daily Mail reports that when Meghan isn’t filming for her legal drama, she allots her time taking care of Harry and spending time with him in London.

Patrick J. Adams, who is Meghan’s on-screen lover in The Suits, told E! News that the situation his “little sister” is in comes with challenges.

“As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn’t noticed. I didn’t wanna get involved. I just wanted to say: ‘I love you, I support you, I hope you’re happy.’ And if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness – because it is madness, it’s madness what the world puts somebody through when they’re going through this process.”

He believes that Harry and Meghan “could accomplish some pretty incredible stuff” together. After all, the pair is devoted to various humanitarian causes. Patrick was previously asked during a Reddit Q&A with Suits fans what it feels to “make out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England.”

“The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England,” Patrick responded. While he and Meghan are thought to share a bond, the actress allegedly opted not to attend his wedding last year, fearing that her presence might be a distraction. It was the time when her new romance with the royal was generating headlines each day.

The Duchess of Cornwall Not in Favor of the Romance?

While Queen Elizabeth herself is reportedly supportive of her grandson’s relationship and while Prince William came to Meghan’s defense when she was being maligned by the press, Duchess Camilla allegedly has a concern.

According to a Women’s Day insider via Yahoo!, Camilla opposes the relationship because of Meghan’s family members. Her stepbrother, Thomas Markle Jr., was recently arrested because of allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend. On the other hand, there are rumors that Meghan’s father has a history of getting in debts and being bankrupt.

This is not the first time that Camilla had opposed the romances of her sons-in-law. Author Christopher Anderson previously claimed in his book “William and Kate: A Royal Love Story” that Camilla orchestrated the couple’s breakup in 2007.

“I was shocked, complete stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it,” he further told the Daily Beast.

Since Camilla spent her childhood in royal circles, she allegedly thought of Catherine as “unfit” to join the family because of her working-class background. Should Harry and Meghan tie the knot, the royal family will welcome another from the same background.

Nonetheless, Harry reportedly sees Catherine as an “older sister” and it’s her opinion that he values when it comes to girlfriends. It has been confirmed that he introduced Meghan to her earlier this year and that the actress brought her a leather-bound dream journal.

