Meghan Markle Surveys Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Wedding With Prince Harry

Pippa Middleton had a hard time navigating her personal life ever since her sister Kate Middleton married Prince William. Despite the prying eyes of British paparazzi, she managed to build a successful relationship with James Matthews. With Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding coming up this May, Meghan Markle has a lot to observe if she wants her relationship with Prince Harry to be just as successful.

With just four months to go, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are showing relaxed attitude towards their big day. In fact, when they were seen in London this past week, they managed to keep their cool and smile calmly at the cameras.

“Pippa Middleton leads the way while leaving a Siberian Floors store on Wednesday night (February 1) in London, England,” reports Just Jared. “The 33-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her fiancé James Matthews, who was the perfect gentleman and pushed her vintage bicycle out of the store.”

Pippa Middleton was spotted with her fiance James Matthews earlier this week in London! https://t.co/7DETRNAqpY — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 4, 2017

Ever since she made her debut as the maid of honor at her sister Kate Middleton’s royal wedding, Pippa has not been able to escape the public eye. While her private life has always been on display, due to her social standing, it became harder and harder for her to keep secrets. When she and her ex-boyfriend Nico Jackson, who were rumored to be heading towards engagement, broke up, she was immediately thrown in the limelight at the age of 31.

Since then, the 33-year-old socialite has been able to turn things around by reuniting with one of her exes, James Matthews, and got engaged after the Wimbledon season last year.

Noting how Pippa Middleton navigated the public sphere may come in handy for Meghan Markle, who is dating Prince Harry. The American actress and the British prince have been able to keep their relationship out of the public eye so far, but it may be soon that they will take major steps in showing their commitment to each other.

“[T]he new couple are expected to make their first official public outing together for a special family occasion – Pippa Middleton’s wedding,” reports Mirror UK. “Kate Middleton’s brother-in-law is expected to bring his American girlfriend as his plus one when Pippa marries James Matthews on May 20.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected to make first official public outing at Pippa Middleton's weddinghttps://t.co/Y0AXmeNuXI pic.twitter.com/r1GqZUyXsq — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) February 5, 2017

Some of the sources have said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “madly in love” and that they have no desire to “hide that from the world.”

In fact, the public is eager to get to know more about Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle as a couple. The rumor has it that they spent this past new year’s day together.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking the next step in their blossoming relationship by seeing in the new year together,” reports Mirror UK. “The couple, who started dating earlier this year, look to be getting serious about each other as they’ll be spending New Year’s Eve together – although it’s not yet known whether Harry, 32, will fly over to Toronto or if Meghan, 35, will make another trip to the U.K. for it.”

The newest rumor that is revolving around this couple is about the ring that Meghan has on her finger. Just after they were spotted “walking hand-in-hand on a busy London street on Wednesday after enjoying a romantic dinner date at a private members’ club,” she appeared wearing a ring that resembled the letter “H.”

“Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing a rose gold ring on her right hand — with the delicate new piece of jewellery showing off a ‘H’ intertwined on the band,” reports News.au. “Her new piece of jewellery has now set tongues wagging that it could actually be a promise ring gifted to her from the fourth in line to the throne.”

But it turns out that the ring’s shape is not letter “H,” but “a double arrow ring from London-based retailer Missoma,” according to People magazine.

Even if they have not shared a ring between them, they do have a piece of jewelry that they both wear – a light blue bracelet. The rumor has it that the bracelets came “one of the prince’s trips to Africa.” He even wore it to a magazine cover shoot, showing that he is not afraid of putting some aspects of his relationship with the American actress on display.

Check out Prince Harry sporting the bracelet!

Prince Harry is getting down and dirty to save the planet. https://t.co/Vn2RwdBlkO — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 3, 2017

In fact, the royal palace has offered some support for the new couple, telling the public to reduce the level of harassment and intrusion on privacy on both the prince and the actress.

“Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the palace said in the statement, according to People magazine. “Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Do you think they will take some tips from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews to make sure that their relationship is not jeopardized by exposing it to the public? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]