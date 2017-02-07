Rosie O’Donnell Takes One For The Team, Offers To Play Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’

Rosie O’Donnell is ready to step into Steve Bannon’s shoes—for SNL, that is. O’Donnell, who has been at war with Donald Trump for more than a decade, told her Twitter followers that she would be game to take on the role of the current president’s chief strategist on Saturday Night Live.

After a Twitter follower pointed out that Trump was upset over Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer because it was done by a woman, O’Donnell agreed to take one for the team and take on Bannon for SNL.

“I am here to serve,” Rosie wrote. “Alec has trump – Melissa has Spice – I would need a few days to prepare – so if called – I will be ready.”

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

In a separate post, Rosie revealed she is available for the job on the NBC late-night sketch comedy.

“Available. If called I will serve,” O’Donnell tweeted.

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

After Melissa McCarthy’s hilarious impersonation of Spicer on last week’s SNL—in which she chugged massive amounts of gum and squirted a pesky reporter with a Super Soaker—the Press Secretary told Extra the Mike & Molly alum needed to “dial it back a bit.” Spicer said McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there,” and he said Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of the Commander in Chief “has gone from funny to mean.”

“SNL used to be really funny,” Spicer told Extra. “There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

That same episode of Saturday Night Live featured newcomer Mikey Day as Steve Bannon in a sketch that lampooned Trump’s rocky relationships with Australia and Mexico. While Day did fine as a Grim Reaper-clad Bannon, nothing would get under Trump’s skin more than his longtime nemesis Rosie O’Donnell in the role of his key adviser.

The 45th president’s very public feud with Rosie O’Donnell started more than 10 years ago when O’Donnell was a co-host on The View. During a heated Hot Topics chat, Rosie compared her nemesis to “the snake oil salesman” from Little House on the Prairie, while The Donald predicted Rosie’s second stint on The View would be “a massive failure.”

Over the years, Trump has publicly called Rosie O’Donnell names such as “slob, “pig,” and “loser,” and instead of apologizing he actually defended his name-calling during one of the GOP primary debates. Last summer, moderator Megyn Kelly called Trump out for calling women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” and the then-GOP nominee responded that he had only said those things about Rosie O’Donnell.

Last year, O’Donnell told People that the bullying she has endured from Trump is worse than anything she has experienced.

“Probably the Trump stuff was the most bullying I ever experienced in my life, including as a child,” Rosie told People. “It was national, and it was sanctioned societally. Whether I deserved it is up to your own interpretation.”

When asked about her enemy’s political aspirations, Rosie told WABC Radio that the billionaire businessman represented the worst of “what the United States is or could be.” And when WABC host Rita Cosby asked Rosie O’Donnell whether Trump is qualified to be president, the comedian said, “He’s not even qualified to run a game show.”

Speaking of game shows, when Rosie O’Donnell was a player on a rebooted edition of Match Game last summer, she told host (and recurring SNL player) Alec Baldwin how she really feels about Trump.

“You know my feelings of that orange slug,” Rosie said.

While Saturday Night Live has not reached out to Rosie O’Donnell to replace Mikey Day as Bannon, Rosie has hosted SNL twice in the past. In 1993 she impersonated Liza Minnelli and Lorena Bobbitt in sketches on the show, and in 1996 she sang the Sonny and Cher classic “I Got You Babe” with guests Penny Marshall and Whitney Houston.

