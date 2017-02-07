‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: What Is The ‘Huge Cliffhanger’ Ending?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

During a recent interview with TimeOut London, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO smash, offered fans a major hint about the upcoming season. Williams teased that Game of Thrones Season 7 would end with “a huge cliffhanger.”

What exactly is the “huge cliffhanger” Williams is referring to, and what are the circumstances surrounding it? As spoiler seekers well know, there are certain reports that have already narrowed down the possibilities. Watchers On The Wall recently uncovered what they believe to be crucial concept art for Game of Thrones Season 7.

What is happening in the concept art?

The image depicts a scene with Tyrion Lannister and Bran, appearing to usher Jon Snow into what Watchers On The Wall has identified as the Dragonpit. The Dragonpit is the place in King’s Landing that the Targaryens created to house their dragons.

Back in October, Watchers On The Wall reported that Game of Thrones Season 7 would feature the Dragonpit. They also confirmed Daenerys would meet with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Ser Davos Seaworth at that location at some point in Game of Thrones Season 7.

When will the scenes in the concept art take place in Season 7?

Watchers On The Wall reports that the scene depicted in the concept art will take place during the Season 7 finale. While the scene will take place in the Season 7 finale, Watchers On The Wall does not say when exactly it will occur during the finale.

What is the context of the Season 7 concept art?

Back in November, Watchers On The Wall confirmed that a bevy of Game of Thrones characters would converge at the Dragonpit. The groups involved include Team Cersei: Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Qyburn (Anton Lesser), and The Mountain (Hafthor Bjornsson), as well as Team Daenerys: Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Varys (Conleth Hill), and Ser Jorah (Iain Glen), along with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and The Hound (Rory McCann). In case you were wondering, that is 10 characters all in all.

Watchers On The Wall also confirmed the reason all of Game of Thrones‘ heavy hitters would be brought together: so that the crucial players in King’s Landing could lay their eyes on a wight, presumably proving the existence of White Walkers and the threat they pose to humanity.

Missing from the concept art is any indication Jon Snow has a wight in his possession, or is appearing to bring one with him to the Dragonpit. Perhaps, that information was too spoiler-laden to risk inclusion. Otherwise, the leaked concept art is pretty inconspicuous, only confirming that Jon Snow will meet up with Tyrion and Bron in Season 7. While the men are shown approaching palatial gates, Daenerys’ dragons appear nowhere in the vicinity.

What could the “cliffhanger” ending be?

To determine the cliffhanger ending, you have to piece together the timeline of events. If Jon and company were to bring the wight to the Dragonpit in the Season 7 finale, then the final scene could simply be the unveiling of the wight. Based on interpretations of Maisie Williams’ “huge cliffhanger” comment, that might not count as particularly edge-of-your-seat material.

A cliffhanger typically involves the launch of a near-death mystery, for instance the murder of Jon Snow at the end of Season 5. So could the reveal of the White Walkers, and the risk they pose to the world, count as the “huge cliffhanger?” With no characters theoretically being in any direct danger because of the revelation, it seems the term “cliffhanger” would not apply to that scene.

Another “cliffhanger” possibility

A recent report by Winter Is Coming suggested that a photo of a giant green structure on the Game of Thrones set could be the one used for one of Daenerys’ dragons. As Winter Is Coming points out, if it is one of Daenerys’ dragons, it lends further credence to the alleged Game of Thrones Season 7 Reddit plot leak‘s claim that Daenerys will swoop in to save Jon’s group from certain death beyond The Wall.

If the presence of one of Daenerys’ dragons is eventually confirmed, that places one of Daenerys’ dragons in the skirmish with the wights, north of The Wall. According to the alleged Game of Thrones Season 7 plot leak that was originally published on Reddit by user awayforthelads, and later recompiled by maureencreates, there is a significant game-changer that occurs with Daenerys’ dragon during that conflict.

What does not make sense about the alleged spoilers is how Daenerys would make it back to Westeros. Would she hitch a ride with Jon on horseback? There is also the matter of how Daenerys could survive what is claimed to happen, given the logistics of where she would theoretically be.

Is what allegedly occurs with Daenerys’ dragon the “huge cliffhanger?”

If none of Game of Thrones’ characters are around to witness it, viewers may not see their response until Season 8. For Game of Thrones fans, such a scene would count as a “huge cliffhanger” as it would have dire implications for everyone living at The Wall, such as Dolorous Edd (Ben Compton) and the other members of the Night’s Watch. It could also spell trouble for House Stark and the rest of the world.

According to a map of Game of Thrones‘ locations that was relayed by Winter Is Coming, and originally posted by Reddit userImperial_Affectation on the site, the distance from Castle Black to Winterfell is 600 miles by raven. That should not be a long ride for one of Daenerys’ dragons. Will the Night King attack Winterfell at the end of Season 7? Or will he wait until Season 8, claiming a huge death toll with him? Fans will have to wait and see.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere date has not been officially announced yet. For now, we know Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere this summer on HBO.

