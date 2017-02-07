Josh Patterson ‘Loves My New Bigger Boobs,’ Binky Felstead Says About Pregnancy

Binky Felstead shared that her pregnancy had recently sweetened up things a bit. For instance, that on-and-off relationship with Josh Patterson might be overcome as the two hinted on getting intimate once more. And with Josh loving the new body change, especially the new bigger boobs, we’re thinking more couple photos on this second chance romance.

Binky Felstead on getting that pregnancy glow

The 26-year-old star has never been happier as she enters a new phase in her life: motherhood. She has posted snaps and photos of her burgeoning tummy and sharing to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram. We can see her genuine joy as she talks about this new-found journey called pregnancy.

Josh Patterson, her on-and-off beau, upon knowing that he is going to be a father soon, immediately started patching things up with Binky. However, it wasn’t Binky who broke the news to JP. The brunette even spoke of her shock at discovering she was carrying a child, admitting the pregnancy wasn’t planned at all. She revealed that it was her mom, Jane, a MIC regular, who talked to Josh with regards to her daughter’s pregnancy as Binky and Josh weren’t on speaking terms at that time.

I'm thrilled to announce the news is true, such an exciting chapter to our lives. What a year this will be ???????? A photo posted by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Last month, the reality TV star revealed to her Made In Chelsea co-stars that she’s expecting a girl with JP. And we can’t deny that this mom-to-be is relishing in welcoming her little bundle of joy.

In an interview with OK!magazine, the lovely brunette shared that she has developed major cravings, particularly with carbohydrates-rich foods. She’s been chowing on “pizza, burgers, fish, and chips—anything naughty!” Aside from the cravings, she also noticed a change in her body shape.

“I don’t know about sexy but I love my new bigger boobs and Josh does too! I feel bloated but I can’t wait to have a bump! I don’t feel like a proper pregnant woman yet,” Binky confessed.

Bigger boobs are one of the positive side effects of pregnancy, as well as cravings. Still, Binky mentioned that there are disadvantages.

“No one told me you have to for a wee every five minutes—it’s driving me mad!” she added.

Last week, Binky posted a sultry snap on Instagram which shows her wearing a black sheer bodysuit with lace tie detail at the neck. The see-through top exposed her nipple in full view to which her loyal fans made sure to compliment.

???????????????????? This lace bodysuit is a DREAM ???? My new @inthestyleUK range has launched today & this bodysuit is part of it, selling out fast ???????? inthestyle.com A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson’s plans on second chances

If JP loves Binky’s new bigger boobs then this is probably a sign that there’s still a second try in their relationship. As what they say on second chances, “love is sweeter the second time around.” We’re pretty excited to see that old spark ignite once again!

“Absolutely. We’re getting on better than ever, so this news has actually been a real blessing. We’re better than we’ve been for a very long time and that wasn’t because of the baby. We love each other,” she revealed.

We’re actually getting our hopes on this couple reuniting and getting intimate with each other. They’re going out on dates, and recently the pair was spotted having a double dinner date with their MIC co-stars Lucy Watson and her boyfriend, James Dunmore, on Wednesday.

She said to Hello, “We’re not dating anyone else. We go on dates and hang out. It would be silly for us to rush back into anything, but we want to focus on the future now rather than the past.”

They are seriously taking things slow and we’re eager to see how this journey of family and romance unfolds for them.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]