Did Kate Upton Pitch A Fit Demanding ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Cover?

As this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is ready to roll out, word is that model Kate Upton was quite a handful and tried to demand that she get the cover of the 2017 swimsuit cover. Reportedly, Upton even suggested that if she wasn’t on the cover, she was out of there. Kate Upton’s career was made when she appeared in the 2011 issue, but now, her diva demands ticked off a lot of people.

On the other end of the spectrum, Chrissy Teigen is back after having a baby less than a year ago, and she had fun on her shoot, says the Inquisitr. Although photographers said that Teigen initially wanted to wear a one-piece, as her body had changed through pregnancy, she was eventually convinced to wear a bikini for her shoot, and the pictures turned out beautifully. Teigen’s shoot was on a beach near Zanzibar.

Kate Upton throws diva fit over Sports Illustrated cover -And she is a diva! https://t.co/2l5NxqjGsG via @pagesix — (((Douglas Levene))) (@DouglasLevene) February 7, 2017

Page Six states that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will be out this week, and likely, it will have three covers like it did last year. And despite poor behavior, Kate Upton is still in the running for one. Last year, it was Ashley Graham, Hailey Clauson, and Ronda Rousey. For this year, the best guess is Christie Brinkley (perhaps with her daughters), Serena Williams, and maybe Upton, though Chrissy Teigen might be in the running as well.

Sources say that Upton might have been a no-brainer if she hadn’t made such a fuss during her shoot about her cover demands.

“There was drama. Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.”

Other sources claim that Upton is on a superiority trip and won’t let anyone forget she is in movies.

“She was being a big f***king diva. She thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress.”

Kate Upton may not cover Sports Illustrated this year https://t.co/8hwYWkOQjE pic.twitter.com/OmxcF9DVDA — Billy Bloke (@eBayDownUnder) February 7, 2017

Earlier this year, Kate Upton was the subject of an article that claimed her demands and diva behavior were ruining her career. Her “enormous ego was said to be tanking her modeling career,” as an industry expert reported that her demands were over the top, even for a model.

However, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spokesperson blew off all of the rumors.

“It’s that time of year again. Who is in, who’s on the cover, what will they do next? Everyone has a guess, and that’s all this is.”

But Christie Brinkley was just happy (and surprised) to be asked, and even tried to talk Sports Illustrated out of it, reports Radar Online.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way! When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”

Christie took to Instagram to tell her fans that she will be back in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue one last time.

“I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me.”

Kate Upton may not cover Sports Illustrated this year https://t.co/DMG7RRoO8b pic.twitter.com/ycJGpCFHoj — Walkileaks (@walkileaks) February 7, 2017

You can see the photo of Christie and her daughters on Brinkley’s Instagram page.

Do you think Kate Upton’s bad behavior will cost her the cover?

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]