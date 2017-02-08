Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter Because She Refused To Brush Teeth

A woman has killed her 4-year-old daughter because she forgot to brush her teeth.

Iris Hernandez Rivas fatally kicked her daughter, Nohely Alexandra Hernandez in the abdomen. According to the Daily Mail, the tragic incident took place on January 26 at their Maryland residence. The young mother had revealed that her daughter had entered the bathroom to take her bath around 11:15 a.m. and never emerged.

According to a Montgomery County police statement given by Iris Hernandez, Nohely was in the bathroom for “approximately 15 to 20 minutes”. The Maryland mother said a noise startled her, prompting her to visit the bathroom. Iris revealed that when she entered the bathroom, she found her daughter face down in the bathtub. In her statement, Rivas said she waited an hour before she called police.

“When Hernandez Rivas entered the bathroom, she stated that she observed her daughter face down in the bathtub. Hernandez Rivas said she waited approximately one hour before calling 9-1-1.”

The Maryland woman had claimed that she was trying to reach her boyfriend and brother before eventually calling the police. She said she believed that her daughter could be revived and only called the paramedics when Nohely did not regain consciousness after 58 minutes.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to the Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville unresponsive. Medical professionals upon examining her, found out that she had “multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma.” A CT scan had showed that the girl suffered a brain injury. A hospital report had also revealed that Nohely suffered small liver damage. They suspected that Nohely was a victim of physical abuse.

A source speaking to the Washington Post revealed that the mother could not account for the horrific injuries that left her little daughter grappling between life and death. The 20-year-old woman soon wilted under persistent questioning and confessed to authorities that she kicked her daughter in the stomach.

Hernandez Rivas admitted that she was angry because he daughter did not brush her teeth. She said when she kicked her daughter, the young girl fell backwards and hit her head against the living room wall. Iris said her daughter got up and went into the bathroom. According to her, she went to check on her and found her face down in the bath tub. Hernandez Rivas also confessed to hitting the child several times with a belt, a few days before the incident.

Nohely was transferred to the Children’s National Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. Hernandez Rivas has been since arraigned on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse. Additional charges will depend on consultation with prosecutors and the autopsy results of the girl who died after being placed on a ventilator.

Nohely is not the only child that has died because of an overreaction or excessive form of punishment from a parent. In France, a boy named Yanis was found dead in a canal near his home. The 5-year-old boy had been made to run “several kilometers” in his underwear. His parents had meted out the punishment to the five-year-old for wetting his bed.

The 5-year-old had been made to run in the middle of the night. The boy’s 30-year-old stepfather and 22-year-old mother found him unresponsive, 200 yards from their residence in northern France. They had called an ambulance after making the grisly discovery.

A police spokesman revealed that the boy had a broken nose and seemed to have gone into cardiac arrest. This led to his parents being taken into custody. The spokesman said the medical cause of death was still to be established. A devastated aunt left a glowing tribute to the boy who was allegedly killed by his step-father.

