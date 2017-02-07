Chrissy Teigen Trolls Donald Trump Hilariously On Evil Out Of The U.S. Tweet

Chrissy Teigen seems to be dominating Twitter with her “zero chills” approach, and President Trump was the latest victim after she trolled his post with a hilarious tweet.

Teigen is one of the celebrities that have openly expressed their views and disapproval for President Trump. It, therefore, explains why she was quick to take advantage of the moment to throw some shade on the new president of the U.S. following one of his unorthodox remarks. The famous model tweeted back at Trump’s post about keeping evil out of the country.

“What time should we call your Uber?” Teigen responded to Trump’s tweet.

Chrissy Teigen not afraid to take jabs at the president

Teigen has never been afraid to freely express her views however she wants, and she most certainly likes to take every opportunity to have some fun. Of course, the recent tweet in which she replied to Trump was targeted to him due to the fact that she simply does not like him. She recently revealed during an interview with USA Today that she likes making fun of the new president. She also revealed that she dislikes Trump.

“I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater (for a long time). I’ve been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now. I’ve been doing this forever, and I take pride in that,” Teigen told USA Today.

The mother-of-one has been known to be too blunt, especially on Twitter. This is not the first time she has responded in a manner that might be considered unorthodox or even rude on the social media platform. After all, it was created for people to express their ideas.

Chrissy’s reply tweet at Donald Trump received both applause and rebuke from fellow Twitter users. The response was largely based on the political inclination of the rest of the users responding to Teigen’s tweet. One particular Twitter user tried to call out the 31-year-old for being disrespectful but was quickly shot down by a counter tweet from Teigen. Some of the social media platform users supported the model for the tweet.

It is also not the first time that the star has “roasted” Trump on Twitter as well as events. Last year she mocked Trump during the 2016 American Music Awards. She has also been a constant source of controversy on the social network due to her style. She was also the topic of conversation on Twitter after her massive wardrobe malfunction at the AMAs, which exposed her dignity. She ended up facing a lot of backlash for that incident, but she took it confidently and even confronted some of the people talking negatively about her on Twitter.

Unlike most people, Teigen is too confident to let such things bring down her jovial and outgoing spirit. She recently suffered another wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl on Sunday while having fun with her husband John Legend. The 31-year-old had a nip slip courtesy of her black see-through top. She has clearly had her fair share of nasty “oops” moments but she handles them with so much calmness. The good thing about her is that she apologizes about such incidents and then savagely deals with the backlash. She definitely deserves props for that and her Twitter game is on point.

The model handled the backlash after her response to the president with the same level of composure and “zero chills” attitude. Trump is yet to respond to Teigen’s troll tweet about his view on getting evil out of America though if he does, it will be an interesting confrontation.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]