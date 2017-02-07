Bold Victoria Beckham Supports Husband David Beckham After Leaked Emails Fiasco

Victoria Beckham returned to work on Monday as she attended business meetings in New York City wearing two bold outfit choices from her fashion line. Currently, their family treads rough waters after leaked emails fiasco revealed that her husband, David Beckham, wrote against the honors committee and calling them “c****” for not giving him a knighthood.

Victoria Beckham isn’t bothered at all

The former Spice Girls singer stepped out, looking tense and furious, as she walked along the pavement of New York City going into her office. Instead of playing low-key and going for a subtle look, Victoria Beckham turned heads from onlookers as she opts to choose a bold fashion outfit.

Playing with colors, she wore a bright red, ribbed wool two-piece from her own collection. The coordinated red sweater and ankle skirt were already enough to draw attention. Moreover, she wore a collared crisp blue underneath and chose her new signature shoe boots in a maroon shade for that festive clash of colors. The designer preferred this outfit as her first appearance while in the Big Apple.

Well, that wasn’t the last as she was recently seen again wearing another feisty ensemble. Victoria rocked a matching burnt orange sweater and skirt ensemble, a pretty sight from the last remaining days of the winter season in NYC. The unique piece was an attention-grabber as it was adorned with black buttons across the slashed neckline and torso. The high-waist skirt highlighted Victoria’s tiny waist and the silky material created an illusion of waves all over her ankle.

Wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses and holding a brown clutch, the stylish monochrome outfit clashed with a pair of turquoise shoe boots. This mother-of-four is serious in being the best advert for her own fashion line.

Thank you @saks @roopal_patel great to meet everyone and preview my SS17 collection tonight! X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

She looked stern-faced while walking along the sidewalk, putting on her poker face look and refusing to even slip a smile for the paparazzi. Perhaps, this is Victoria Beckham’s way of supporting her husband amidst the leaked emails fiasco– her way of saying, “I don’t care” to the people behind David Beckham’s blackmail.

Meanwhile, David Beckham was spotted strolling in London on Monday, dressed in sportswear attire and holding up two shakes. The ex-footballer even smiled at fans, despite being the center of damaging private emails. He sported a dark gray beanie with a light gray Adidas hoodie, knee-length shorts, and black sports leggings. His email scandal was clearly put behind as he appeared keen to smile off his troubles.

A quick review on this leaked emails fiasco

The hacked messages revealed a controversial correspondence between David Beckham and PR chief Simon Oliveira. In one of the messages, Beckham’s anger was exposed as he called the honors committee “unappreciative c****” for denying him a knighthood and criticizing Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins for getting an OBE in 2014 for her services to music and charity.

The leaked emails also included a number of swearing rants and cuss words, and may even be used as a €1 million blackmail plot, with David Beckham being the victim in all of this.

“They said we have all this information and you have to pay up. It was blackmail, pure and simple. The investigation has been going in behind the scenes for some time and involved several prominent companies. The hack wasn’t targeted at David at all—it was very much a fishing expedition but David has been caught in the crossfire,” a source told Daily Mail.

We hope this leaked emails fiasco gets fixed for the Beckhams’ and as for Victoria’s fashion statement, she has no doubt reflected her mood on this alleged scandal.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]