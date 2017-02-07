‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Homestead Guide: How To Own A House

The Elder Scrolls Online Homestead DLC has finally gone live for PC and Mac with a release later in February for PlayStation 4 and PC. It brings different kinds of homes, bare or furnished, and thousands of items to make each house unique. Players with the update can automatically own a home for free, provided they complete a quest first.

How To Get Your First Home In The Elder Scrolls Online

Players start out humbly – the first abode you can own for free is a mere inn room. It’s not much, but it’s yours (or will be). According to Bethesda, players must first finish the “A Friend in Need” Homestead tutorial quest, which will start by talking to Canthion the Wood Elf Housing Broker.

Depending on your The Elder Scrolls Online alliance, you will find him in Daggerfall City, Vulkhel Guard, or Davon’s Watch. Follow through the quest and you will be rewarded with an apartment in The Rosy Lion (Daggerfall), The Ebony Flash Inn Room (Ebonheart), or Vulkhel Guard Inn (Vulkhel Guard).

Once unlocked, the room will be available account-wide, so if you want to acquire all three, you can repeat the quest using another character who’s in a different alliance. You can also just purchase the other inn rooms for 3,000 in-game gold.

That’s about everything needed to do to get a modest space in The Elder Scrolls Online Homestead for free. But if you’re looking to immediately get to pimping a fancy house, you can buy your first home using crowns in the Crown Store. There are plenty of furnished or unfurnished houses for players with fat pockets.

Purchasing Other Houses In Homestead

After completing the Homestead tutorial quest, various homes across the The Elder Scrolls Online world will be available for purchase using in-game gold. Except for Crown Store exclusives, the homes (marked by a house icon) on the map can be readily bought as long as you meet the specific house’s criteria.

Some houses can only be unlocked after you complete a certain achievement. An example is the Daggerfall Covenant Manor, which will only become available when you complete the Hero of the Daggerfall Covenant achievement.

Some also have prerequisites. Imperial homes are only available if you have the The Elder Scrolls Online Imperial Edition. If you wish to know the requirements of a certain home, walk up the door interact with it. You can also check the Housing sub-menu under Collections to look at every house’s purchase conditions.

Don’t worry as you will not compete with the other players for a home. You can purchase any home you like (as long as it’s within your means) and you can take as much time as you need to obtain all the gold and requirements for your dream house.

Houses Currently Available Via Homestead Update

The Elder Scrolls Online Homestead DLC has brought over 39 homes in total that can be purchased using either in-game gold or crowns. Aside from the three inn rooms, there are one apartment for each alliance, 10 of each small, medium, and large homes for every playable race, and one manor (Notable Home) for each alliance.

Those who don’t mind spending some real cash can look forward to additional homes arriving in the The Elder Scrolls Online Crown Store. These cannot be bought using in-game gold and they are considered Notable Homes.

Decorating Your Humble (Or Extravagant) Abode

Each home type has a limit on the number of furnishings, trophy busts, assistant, mounts, pets, and visitors allowed. The figures go up the larger the home, but it can double if you are currently subscribed to Elder Scrolls Online Plus.

If bought a bare home, you can purchase furniture and decors from the Crown Store. You can also craft your own furnishings if you so desire. With over 2,000 available items, each home will undoubtedly be unique and your very own.

The Elder Scrolls Online Homestead update can now be downloaded for free. It will become available on PS4 and Xbox One on February 21.

[Featured Image by The Elder Scrolls Online]