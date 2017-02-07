NBA News: Lebron James Calls Carmelo Anthony For Kevin Love Trade Rumors “Trash”

Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Love has been mired in trade rumors as of late. A lot of NBA fans have had their fill of news that the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade their all-star power forward for Melo. Apparently, it is not only fans who are sick and tired of these rumors as even Lebron James sounds pissed regarding the whole matter.

According to Sporting News, Lebron James has finally responded to the major trade rumor that has been hounding the Cavaliers these past few months. When James was asked what he thought regarding this whole matter, this is what the future Hall of Famer had to say.

“It’s trash,” James said. “And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that. Especially during a game like that.”

This is a direct response to a report from NY News Daily that it is Lebron James who is trying to push the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony. Carmelo Anthony is one of Lebron James’ closest friends in the league. However, it is worth noting that the Cleveland Cavaliers front office has already vehemently denied that Lebron James is involved regarding the Melo for KLove talks.

The talks have spread like wildfire over the internet and have gotten so big that it warranted a response from James himself. Even their head coach Tyron Lue has already said that Kevin Love is not going anywhere and the power forward should just take it as a compliment since so many teams want him.

Lebron James and his mood might be attributed to a very tiring and spirited overtime win against the Washington Wizard. This is a game where Kevin Love threw an amazing outlet pass to Lebron James for a three-pointer that sent the game to overtime. Kevin Love also had a big game, scoring 39 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

One positive thing about all these trade talks is the fact that Kevin Love has been playing great during those times. Lebron James might be smart enough to realize that Kevin Love might be more valuable to the Cavaliers than Carmelo Anthony. While Carmelo Anthony is a bigger offensive threat than Kevin Love, he will offer nothing new on offense and cannot rebound the ball like Kevin Love. Kevin Love is having a fantastic season and is not the reason for their recent slide last month and Lebron James probably knows that.

Lebron James has been in a foul mood lately. James and the gang are not looking too hot lately, although they are finally back in the winning column. Lebron James has ranted about their need for a playmaker publicly and was also shredded by Charles Barkley on the air. Lebron James responded by saying some things that are quite uncharacteristic of his character.

According to CBS News, this is what Lebron James had to say about Sir Charles’ rants.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

☺❤ @artmobb @kingjames #charlesbarkley A photo posted by Just A Girl Who Loves LeBron❤ (@mrs.lebronjames) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

This latest report that he is trying to push Kevin Love just to get his buddy, Carmelo Anthony to play with him might be the tipping point for Lebron James. But until the trade deadline has truly passed, expect Kevin Love and Melo trade rumors to continue. As well as Lebron James being rumored to be in the middle of it all.

[Featured Image by: Ron Schwane/AP Images]