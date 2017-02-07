David Beckham Blackmailed By Russian Hackers Over OBE Emails

David Beckham, the squeaky clean soccer player, was reportedly blackmailed by Russian hackers in reference to some emails where he more than lost his temper in an attempt to get knighted. The Russian hackers were said to demand $1.25 million to keep his snarky emails private. Beckham’s temper tantrum emails were said to be sent after Beckham was once again passed over by Queen Elizabeth II for knighthood, which would put a “Sir” before his name.

David Beckham’s wife, Victoria, recently published a letter to her younger self, coming clean about the things she wishes she had done differently, says the Inquisitr. In the letter, Victoria Beckham tells her younger self that all will work out, and that she should avoid getting breast implants. Several years ago, Victoria Beckham had her breast implants removed.

Piers Morgan slams David Beckham over 'sickening' leaked emails https://t.co/qlHnRkoy15 — ParentChain (@parentchain) February 7, 2017

In part because David Beckham did not pay the $1.25 million in blackmail, his emails were published on a site called Football Leaks, according to PageSix. For the record, Beckham’s reps claim that the emails published were not only hacked, but doctored to look worse than they really are.

The focus of the emails seem to be David Beckham’s obsession with getting knighted, and truly, lesser athletes have gotten OBE and MBE in the past, including many athletes and entertainers who are not household names in the states like David Beckham. It is not clear to whom the emails are written, but they got an earful from Beckham nonetheless.

“They r a bunch of c—s. I expected nothing less. Who decides on the honors?? It’s a disgrace to be honest, and if I was American, I would have got something like this 10 years ago.”

There had been talk of lesser honors, but Beckham was holding out for a CBE, OBE, or at least an MBE.

“Unless it’s a knighthood f–k off.”

Singer Katherine Jenkins hits back at David Beckham after he brands her OBE award a 'fu***ng joke' in hacked emails https://t.co/tLRUMfwsOl pic.twitter.com/L1fXIkorza — NEWS/SPORTS GIST (@gistpunch) February 7, 2017

The Mirror says that the irony of the whole thing is that the hackers weren’t even targeting David Beckham when they went phishing. Sources close to the case say that after the hackers contacted David Beckham, he called the police.

“They approached by email and attempted to meet via another third party. They said we have all this information and you have to pay up. It was blackmail, pure and simple”

The police and the FBI went to work, but it took some time.

“The investigation has been going on behind the scenes for some time and involved several prominent companies. The hack wasn’t targeted at David at all – it was very much a fishing expedition but David has been caught in the crossfire.”

The blackmailer, who wrote under the name Artem Lovuzov, spoke to Doyen Sports CEO Nelio Lucas about the hacking and the information that was found.

“The leak is a lot bigger than you imagine…a generous donation, and you can be sure that all the information I possess will be destroyed.”

When the hacker got no response in the time frame given, he sent another email.

“Two days have passed already and my lawyer tells me that he has not been contacted by you or your lawyer.”

And when he didn’t get paid, the hacker published the David Beckham emails, and other emails from celebrities in the soccer/football world.

Leaked Emails Tarnish Golden-Boy David Beckham https://t.co/WZqcKPQ9B9 — Ahmed Abdullah (@AhmedMascot) February 7, 2017

Representatives for David Beckham issued a statement in reference to the hacked emails from the Russian blackmailers.

“This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.”

Do you think that the David Beckham emails that were hacked by the Russians were edited to make him look bad? Why hasn’t David Beckham been knighted?

