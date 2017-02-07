Vicky Pattison Spotted Braless While On A Date With Boyfriend John Noble

Vicky Pattison was recently spotted braless while on an evening out with her boyfriend John Noble.

Pattison and Noble were quite the handsome couple with each of them looking very dapper on date night. However, the former Geordie Shore star chose to step out for the special evening while braless and clad in a dress that made sure to show off her cleavage. The two lovebirds seemed to have been enjoying their evening as they were all smiles with some display of affection. The reality show star posted an Instagram photo in which she held up a glass of wine while lounging at a dinner table with John’s hand around her waist.

Pattison and Noble rocked their date night in style

Both Vicky and her boyfriend made sure that they stepped out for a date while dressed to kill. The 29-year-old was opted to go with a body-hugging purple dress that allowed her to flaunt her curvaceous physique. The beautiful brunette also chose to go braless with her risky dress which had a plunging neckline thus leaving her cleavage exposed. Fortunately, she did not end up suffering a wardrobe malfunction. Her long hair also came in handy while concealing her chest.

Noble also made sure that he complemented his lady by dressing in a very neat suit. He managed to pull off the gentleman look quite nicely. It turns out that Vicky was quite emotional that evening judging by the caption on her Instagram post.

“I have never been so happy…! Amazing night in @rossorestaurant with my @johnnoblejn!!!” Pattison captioned the Instagram photo of their date night.

Vicky Pattison arriving At Rosso Restaurant In Manchester – February 05, 2017 https://t.co/LmSJkF4Kqu #VickyPattison pic.twitter.com/DOXqyyvF0e — Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) February 6, 2017

The former Geordie Shore star also gave props to her glam squad for making sure that she looked awesome for the date as well as her PR team for making sure that the evening was a success. It was not the first time that she openly expressed her deep feelings for her man on social media. She described John as the love of her life in a different photo which she posted on Instagram towards the end of December last year. The snap featured the reality star gazing at her man affectionately.

Vicky and Noble spent their date night on Sunday at Rosso Restaurant in Manchester. The two have clearly been taking things more seriously especially because they have been seen out on dates more than once. They were previously spotted having dinner at Sheesh in Chigwell, just a few days ago.

“The desserts and cocktails in @sheeshchigwell are just too good to refuse… *waves goodbye to waistline and embraces squasher status* SO AMAZING!!!” Vicky wrote alongside a photo she uploaded on Instagram.

Date night went well for the two lovebirds but fans and Vicky undoubtedly rocked looked ravishing in her tight dress. However, her impressive physique is the result of hours of hard at the gym work and intense dieting. She, however, decided to ditch her dietary restraints during the date with her man as seen in a photo she captured of deserts cocktail and tasty-looking dessert which explains her caption. The reality star has also been posting photos of herself on Instagram while clad in her gym outfits. This gives her a chance to flaunt her toned figure including her flat tummy.

As for Vicky’s relationship with John, they have pretty much been inseparable since November last year. He even accompanied her during her to Australia while she hosted the celebrity show Extra Camp. Vicky and Noble have been spending a lot of time with her since they got back to England and some of that those moments have been shared on Instagram such as the date night moments.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]