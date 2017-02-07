‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Week 7: Semi-Finalists Narrowed Down In Bahamas

The Bachelor 2017 spoilers tease that the semi-finalists are narrowed down in Episode 7 that was filmed in the Bahamas. Six women remain on the show — Rachel Lindsay, Vanessa Grimaldi, Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, Danielle Maltby, and Kristina Schulman.

Reality Steve revealed in his Bachelor spoilers that the final four women will be left after the February 13 episode. There will be three 1-on-1 dates and one group date, according to the Episode 7 spoilers. Some of the finalists will have their chance once more to spend alone time with Nick Viall.

The Bachelor 2017 spoilers for the first 1-on-1 date have Nick and Vanessa going out on a boat to enjoy some snorkeling. According a brief trailer, the pair do some heavy kissing.

For the final group date of the season, three of the women go with Nick to swim with sharks. They include Kristina, Raven, and Corinne. Raven gets the group date rose, which puts her in comfortable position for a hometown date. This will likely drive Corinne insane since she sulks if she feels slighted in any way. She’ll really be annoyed when Raven gets alone time with Nick and attends a concert by Adam Friedman.

In other Bachelor 2017 spoilers for Episode 7, Nick Viall has a 1-on-1 date with Danielle. The two ride bikes around Bimini and walk among the locals. Unfortunately for Danielle, she’s eliminated after the date and “took it very hard,” according to Steve.

The third 1-on-1 date, Rachel goes with Nick to a “dive bar” in town for drinks. No other details are spilled for that one.

At some point in the show, Corinne goes looking for Nick to have sex with him in his room. She’s won’t settle for having a group date and not getting the rose! In a preview for the Week 7 episode, Corinne says her “heart is gold,” but her “vagine is platinum.” As fans are fully aware, Corinne is unabashed about expressing her sexuality. According to The Bachelor 2017 spoilers for the episode, Nick turns her down. His now-fiancée is probably relieved to see that!

Reality Steve shares that an explosive fight between Rachel and Vanessa plays out. Exact details on when it arises during the episode is unclear, but Steve surmises that it’s during the group date since it’s the only time they would’ve been in a room together. Their exchange becomes heated and the other women take Rachel’s side. What the two women sling mud at each other about is a mystery, but it’s “the most talked about one” of the season and it had been “building” for a while.

The Bachelor spoilers go on to reveal that Vanessa wasn’t well liked among the other contestants. It hasn’t been addressed thus far in the season, but Reality Steve dishes that Vanessa was one of the more disliked contestants. It’s unknown what it is about her that didn’t jive with the cast.

Spoilers indicate that no rose ceremony will be held in this Bachelor episode after Nick sends Kristina home. The four remaining women are Rachel, Vanessa, Corinne, and Raven.

Things get serious after hometown dates when the final three make it to Episode 9. The remaining three will have overnight dates in Finland at the Fantasy Suites. From there, one more contestant will be eliminated and the two finalists for Nick Viall will mark the end of his fourth journey to find love. Does he find love after three failed attempts in The Bachelor franchise?

The Bachelor 2017, Week 7 episode, airs on Monday, February 13 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]