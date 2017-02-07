Melissa Mccarthy ‘SNL’ Sketch Earns Approval From Sean Spicer

The Melissa McCarthy SNL sketch may become one of the most lauded sketches in the history of the series and even the person she was lampooning said that it was “funny.”

That’s right, Sean Spicer, the White House Press Secretary who Melissa McCarthy parodied in her SNL guest stint last weekend, said that the Bridesmaids star’s take on him was funny, indicating that Trump’s spokesperson is capable of taking a joke.

But still, Spicer had a few things to say about the Melissa McCarthy SNL sketch.

According to Extra, Sean Spicer said that the actress should tone it down a bit.

The White House Press Secretary sat down with AJ Calloway in Houston on Sunday during the Super Bowl and he spoke about how he found out about the Melissa McCarthy SNL sketch.

Spicer said that after he left church on Sunday morning, his phone was going off like crazy from so many text messages.

When he checked his phone, he found out that SNL did another parody of the Trump administration but instead of Alec Baldwin lampooning Donald Trump, it was Melissa McCarthy lampooning him.

In the Melissa McCarthy SNL sketch, the comedic actress shocked the audience when she entered the room looking a lot like Sean Spicer, which was truly unnerving.

McCarthy spoke to the press, addressing them as buffoons and she said, “I know that the press and myself have gotten off to a rocky start, and when I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of ‘Rocky’ the movie, because I came out here to punch you.”

The Melissa McCarthy SNL sketch even showed the actress shoving the whole podium at reporters she didn’t like.

It was like watching a Rottweiler bare its teeth at intruders to a home, but surprisingly Sean Spicer found it funny to watch.

But the White House Press Secretary had a few suggestions to share to the actress if she’s going to continue parodying him.

Spicer said that the Melissa McCarthy SNL sketch was “cute” but she could tone it down a bit, especially the part where she gulped down half a bottle of chewing gum.

Spicer’s known to love chewing gum, and he even admitted that he frequently finishes two and a half packs of Orbit cinnamon gum before lunch.

The White House Press Secretary suggested that McCarthy could ease up on chewing lots of gum because it certainly looked like she was having a hard time wolfing down all of those pieces of gum.

In the sketch, McCarthy spits out a large wad of chewing gum, which she placed on top of the podium, saying that she’ll get back to chewing it after the press conference.

Spicer may have admitted that he likes the Melissa McCarthy SNL parody of him, but he wishes that Americans would focus more on what the current administration is working on.

According to CNBC, Spicer said, “I’d rather us be talking about the issues that the president is so committed to helping Americans on.”

But the White House Press Secretary understands that it’s in their culture to poke fun at everything including him, although, Spicer admits that SNL has taken it too far when it comes to lampooning his boss—Donald Trump.

Sean Spicer admitted that he’s not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Donald Trump, and he added that the show has evolved into something mean when it comes to satirizing the president.

Spicer said, “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”

In last weekend’s SNL opening sketch, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Donald Trump and the actor parodied the president’s most recent gaffes, which included two botched phone calls with the Australian Prime Minister and the President of Mexico.

There’s no telling if Melissa McCarthy’s SNL sketch will be a recurring one like Baldwin’s parody of Trump. But if she does come back for another shot at the White House Press Secretary, it seems that Spicer is at least open to being the butt of her jokes.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]