Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Dominate ‘Jill & Jessa Counting On’ Post Wedding

Jinger Duggar moved to Laredo, TX, after getting married to Jeremy Vuolo. Many thought that meant she will not get much screentime on Jill & Jessa Counting On, the Duggars’ reality show on TLC, but it looks like she continues to dominate the show even after her wedding.

Much of Jill & Jessa Counting On Season 3 is about Jinger and Jeremy planning their wedding and thinking about the future. They even let some of their thoughts on having 19 kids like Jinger’s parents sneak into the episodes.

When asked about her pregnancy and baby plans, Jinger decided to give an answer that echoes much of what Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, her two older sisters, said when they just got married.

“We are just enjoying our life together,” the 23-year-old Duggar said according to People magazine, “and we will see what the Lord does.”

For now, Jinger is happily settling into her life in Texas, where her husband is doing ministry work away from his family in Pennsylvania.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” she said. “The biggest blessing.”

The fact that both Jinger and Jeremy are away and working in a state where they did not grow up means that there is a big chance that they will bond together as a couple even better.

When Jill got married to Derick, he moved from Missouri to Arkansas so that she can be near the Duggars as she went through her first pregnancy. Ben Seewald, who eventually married Jessa, also relocated to her state so that he can marry a Duggar girl.

“We FaceTime, and there’s always a family group message sharing what’s going on,” Jinger added. “It’s been joyous.”

Seeing the rate in which they provide new content on their family blog, it looks like Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are occupied with settling into their new lives. They have not yet provided a video to congratulate Jessa and Ben with their second baby. However, they did give a short Facebook update so that their fans are aware that there is good news abound.

“Baby Seewald is finally here,” Jeremy wrote on Facebook. “We wish we could share this moment in person with them, but are rejoicing with the Seewalds from Texas! We can’t wait to meet this sweet little face in person.”

With Jessa Duggar Seewald giving birth to her second baby and Jill Duggar Dillard pregnant with her second, it may be time that Jinger gets started on her own family planning. With the details of her wedding taking over Jill & Jessa Counting On, when Jinger gets pregnant, it will only be a matter time before she becomes the face of TLC.

It only seems like yesterday that Jinger and Jeremy were the newest couple in Jill & Jessa Counting On, but that title now belongs to 19-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They announced their courtship one day after Jinger’s wedding, showing the fans that their families put a lot of thought in giving space for them to start their relationship in the public eye.

“I just asked her to enter a courtship with me,” Austin said in the courtship announcement video, according to RadarOnline. “Almost 15 years. I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015.”

“I hadn’t been here in so long,” she said. “I was not expecting this. So happy.”

Austin was even shown on the promotional material for Jill & Jessa Counting On Season 3. Check him out next to Joy-Anna below!

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will hold their place in the TLC show even when Joy-Anna and Austin’s wedding rolls around? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]