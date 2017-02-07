Trump Bathrobe Photos Flow Into Twitter After Sean Spicer Says Trump Has No Robe

It all started with an article in the New York Times, with the publication mentioning President Donald Trump wearing a bathrobe whilst Mr. Trump watches TV, tweets on Twitter or talks on the phone.

“Usually around 6:30 p.m., or sometimes later, Mr. Trump retires upstairs to the residence to recharge, vent and intermittently use Twitter. With his wife, Melania, and young son, Barron, staying in New York, he is almost always by himself, sometimes in the protective presence of his imposing longtime aide and former security chief, Keith Schiller. When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.”

That New York Times piece drew the ire of President Trump, who would soon enough tweet about the “failing” New York Times — and draw the ire of Sean Spicer, too, who claimed that Mr. Trump didn’t even own a bathrobe.

That’s all it took for people to start searching for photos of Mr. Trump in a bathrobe, and begging Anonymous to leak photos of Trump wearing robes. As seen in the following tweet from The Smoking Gun, there are photos that exist of Mr. Trump in a bathrobe that have been widely circulated. Granted, those photos of Mr. Trump lounging around in a bathrobe appear pretty old, with one of the photos showing Mr. Trump wearing a bathrobe with Marla Maples.

Photos of Trump appearing in a bathrobe might continue to flow into social media, proving Spicer wrong in at least one point — that in years past, Mr. Trump has indeed worn a bathrobe. It’s an argument that is being called a silly distraction by some commentators on social media and beyond, with Spicer using the “Trump doesn’t own a bathrobe” theory as a reason to try and totally disprove all the allegations in the New York Times article.

As seen in a Daily Mail article about “The private Donald – Lounging on the bed in his robe…” Mr. Trump can be seen wearing a variety of robes over the years as he helped to care for his children. One photo shows President Trump from years ago sporting a yellow bathrobe. Another photo shows Mr. Trump in a red bathrobe.

On Twitter, some reactions to Spicer claiming that Mr. Trump doesn’t own a bathrobe has brought feedback from people wondering how Spicer would know that President Trump doesn’t own a robe. Elsewhere, more recent news about Mr. Trump in relation to bathrobes came when Inside Edition created the following report, claiming that Trump’s new hotel had a bathrobe that was not reportedly washed in between guests.

As seen in the top photo above, a bathrobe with Trump embroidered on the lapel was photographed at the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City in 2011. Mr. Trump was scheduled to launch his new hotel there on Wednesday, July 6, 2011. Now, nearly six years later, the argument over whether President Trump owns a bathrobe or not is causing buzz online.

Some of the comments being published online about Mr. Trump and bathrobes can be viewed below.

