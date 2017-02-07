iPad Pro 2: Rumors Suggest Q2/Q3 Release Date, Borderless Screen & Heftier Frame

The iPad Pro 2 needs to get to the market fast. With rivals launching capable devices left and right and with its arch-nemesis, the Surface Pro 5, rumored for an official launch soon, Apple needs to dig really deep in order to ensure that its iconic tablet line remains competitive in the mobile market. If existing rumors about the device are any indication, however, it would seem that the iPad Pro 2 might have a fighting chance this 2017.

Very few details are available about the iPad Pro 2. Even the device’s release date, which was initially speculated to be scheduled for March 2017, appears to have been a miscalculation. As stated in a PC Advisor report, new sources have begun to suggest that Apple has not begun the manufacturing of its new tablets yet. With this in mind, there is a pretty good chance that the iPad Pro 2 might not see the light of day until the second half of 2017.

If Apple does indeed launch its powerhouse tablet late this year, it would put itself in a notably compromised position. After all, the mobile market grows more competitive by the day, and recent innovations from the phablet industry have begun cannibalizing the sales of tablet devices significantly. By launching the iPad Pro 2 late, Apple would end up putting itself behind its rivals. If Microsoft’s Surface Pro 5 hits the market earlier than the Cupertino-based tech giant’s device, it would make it very difficult for the newest breed of iPads to make a huge impact among consumers.

Then again, the iPad enjoys a pretty loyal following among Apple’s fans. Even to this day, older models of the iPad such as the iPad 2 and the iPad Air still command a lot of users. Thus, when the iPad Pro 2 does launch, there is a pretty good chance that the device would be successful nonetheless. After all, if recent speculations prove accurate, it would seem that the iPad Pro 2 would include a number of pretty revolutionary features.

Rumors about the iPad Pro 2 have been quite scarce, but leaks and speculations about the device have so far been very encouraging. Currently, the iPad Pro 2 is expected to pack an A10X processor and up to 256GB of storage, according to a MacWorld report. The A10X would most likely be an upgraded version of the A10 Fusion chip that Apple utilized with the iPhone 7. Apart from this, rumors are also high that Apple would be releasing three iPads this year, with a 12.9-inch and a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a 9.7-inch regular iPad.

Of course, numerous other features such as stereo speakers and waterproofing capabilities have also been speculated for the device. These, as well as an improved camera system with Retina flash and a True Tone display, have also been received pretty warmly by Apple fans. However, what has really managed to get the interest of consumers is the rumored changes to the device’s actual design.

Recent speculations about the iPad Pro point to a radical redesign of the iconic tablet. According to rumors, both the 12.9-inch and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 variants would feature a completely new frame, complete with a borderless display with an embedded Home Button and Fingerprint Sensor. Both these features are rumored to be making a debut later this year when Apple launches the iPhone 8. Thus, there is a pretty good chance that the iPad Pro 2 would not only be different from its predecessors in terms of performance, it would also be far more distinct in terms of overall design.

If there’s anything that Apple’s fans have found quite discouraging about new iPad Pro 2 rumors, it is the idea that the devices would be significantly thicker than the outgoing models. Speculations currently suggest that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be 3mm thicker than its predecessor, heralding a significant increase in weight for the upcoming device. Thus, with regards to the iPad Pro 2’s weight and thickness, at least, Apple’s fans remain divided.

Nevertheless, the iPad Pro 2 belongs to one of Apple’s strongest brands. Over the years, tablet computers have essentially become synonymous with the iPad line. Thus, while the iPad Pro 2 might not be a perfect device, it would most likely be Apple’s best tablet to date nonetheless. If history is any indication, that is usually all it takes for Apple’s devices to reign supreme in the market.

[Featured Image by mrfiza/Shutterstock]