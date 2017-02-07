‘Vampire Diaries’ Spoilers: Does Dead Really Mean Dead? [REDACTED] Will Return!

The Vampire Diaries spoilers for Episode 11 reveal an untimely death of a major character that left many fans grieving. Fortunately, there is good news. A lot, actually.

Last week’s episode of the final season of The Vampire Diaries proved to be a heartbreaking one as a beloved character who can only be described as a villain-turned-hero has perished at the hands of Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley).

To those who do not wish to learn the details: this is your chance to look away. Major spoilers lie ahead.

On February 3, The Vampire Diaries showrunners killed off Michael Malarkey’s character, Enzo St. John, in what can only be described as a moment of sacrifice.

According to Vampire Diaries spoilers from Just Jared Jr., everything began when Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham) decided to move Elena’s body to a safe house.

Unfortunately, Stefan’s humanity switch is still off and he is still in contract with Cade (Wolé Parks) who requested Bonnie’s soul. With Bonnie’s life in jeopardy, heroic Enzo swoops in.

Long story short, Enzo enters in the nick of time to protect the love of his life only to get Stefan’s hand on his chest. Stefan then rips out his heart. Enzo turns grey and Bonnie wails in anguish—a truly heartbreaking scene as Vampire Diaries spoilers would go.

But while this definitely means that the man that made Bonnie want to live again is already dead, the actor behind the character revealed that Enzo will still appear in upcoming episodes of TVD‘s final season.

Per Vampire Diaries spoilers from TV Line, Michael Malarkey will reprise his role as Enzo St. John before the series comes to a close on March 10.

“I’ve gone in and done a couple bits here and there,” the actor told TV Line.

“It’s nice to come full circle with Julie [Plec] directing the last one, and bringing back some familiar faces. … I’m sure everyone is saying that it’s bittersweet, but it’s also just kind of sweet.”

Speaking of bringing back familiar faces, Vampire Diaries spoilers also reveal another character’s return. According to Entertainment Weekly, Chris Wood will be reprising his role as Kai Parker, the Gemini witch who put Elena Gilbert in her eternal sleep. The report revealed that Kai will be returning on TVD‘s February 17 episode.

Apparently, Damon and Alaric’s quest to defeat Cade will bring them face-to-face with the Gemini witch who made them suffer the loss of those they loved most.

Of course, the reunion will not be complete without one of the highly anticipated comebacks of the show: Elena Gilbert’s return.

According to a report from The Hollywood Gossip,Elena Gilbert will be returning on TVD during the Season 8 finale which will also serve as the conclusion of the entire fantasy drama from the CW.

Apparently, Nina Dobrev posted an interesting image over Twitter. Check it out.

As if that is not enough proof, the outlet caught TVD executive producers Julie Plec confirming the same information in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended – with Nina back to help us say goodbye.”

In addition, her fellow EP Kevin Williamson who co-wrote the series finale titled “I Was Feeling Epic” wrote this: “I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”

What did you think of these Vampire Diaries spoilers? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

