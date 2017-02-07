Nintendo Switch Super Bowl Ad ‘Switches’ Game Around, Leads To Patriots Win?

The Nintendo Switch Super Bowl ad was a success, garnering mostly positive reactions among viewers. The 30-second advertisement, which featured more of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, earned praise from fans and scored high in an advertisement analysis. It will probably turn things around for Nintendo, but it already did for the New England Patriots.

To recap, the Atlanta Falcons were leading 28-12 just nine minutes and 40 seconds before the end of the game, Kotaku reports. At this point, the team had a 99.9 percent chances of winning the Super Bowl and that may have been the case without that painful twist for them but a much welcome turn of tides for New England.

Before they could win, Nintendo Switch’s Super Bowl ad was aired. Apparently, a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gameplay was all Patriots had to see to turn the tables and render the Falcons’ members useless.

The Falcons never scored again as the Patriots’ score piled up to 28. The score ended up as 28-28, so the game had to go overtime. New England won the coin toss and subsequently, the Super Bowl LI with a 34-28 lead. For those who like their charts, here’s a visual from NeoGAF user MarioLinkSamus.

Quarterback Tom Brady takes much of the credit, but fans think that Nintendo deserves some as well. Many seem to think that the Switch commercial “switched” the game around, causing the biggest Super Bowl comeback and some of the best moments in this year’s NFL championship.

So what exactly is in that Nintendo Switch Super Bowl advertisement?

First off is the background music (Imagine Dragons – “Believer”), which many have already downloaded by now. Although the commercial focused more on the Nintendo Switch’s portability, what made it successful is the music paired with another sneak peek of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Those who have watched Nintendo’s Switch & Play ad commented that it was entertaining and engaging. The Breath of the Wild gameplay looked absolutely fantastic and the console is looking to be a great system that knows its market so far. But are the Japanese company’s efforts enough to win back the hearts of its fans?

Well, a recent report suggests that Nintendo is on the way there. Ace Metrix, a company that measures advertisement performance, has shared some analysis on the Super Bowl ads, putting the Switch commercial in its top 10 list.

The Nintendo Switch Super Bowl ad managed to snag fourth place for its performance. The only ones to beat it were King Hawaiian’s False Cabinet in the third place, Audi’s Daughter in the second place, and Ford’s Go Further in the first place.

The list was determined according to “creative attributes such as Attention, Likeability, Information, Change, Relevance, Desire and Watchability,” Nintendo Life reports.

In addition to getting fourth place amongst numerous contenders, the Nintendo was praised for its ability to “demonstrate an innovative new product with an entertaining ad.” It was also considered a Super Bowl surprise – and a pleasant one at that.

While there are still some who doubt the Nintendo Switch’s success, many are rooting for the hybrid console to turn things around for the company. It has suffered from low sales and poor reviews of its bet against the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Wii U, so now it is hoping for Switch to put them back in the competition.

With a handheld and innovative console, which is looking to be much more impressive than the Wii U, plus awesome exclusive titles, the Nintendo Switch Super Bowl ad might just have finalized its success in the industry. However, its full specs and full capability are yet to be detailed, so stay tuned for more news.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]