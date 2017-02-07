Kim Kardashian Returns As Social Media Queen, Living ‘Life In Such A Full Way’

Kim Kardashian is back to being the social media queen she was before her Paris robbery in October. The reality star gives fans a look at her workout with her sister Kourtney, details a book club with pal Chrissy Teigen, and plugs some of her products on social media this week.

Kim Kardashian is back to sharing her life with her fans on social media. Daily Mail reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kim and Kourtney filmed their early morning workout for social media.

The 36-year-old was also busy posting and promoting several of her products on her social media platforms on Monday.

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

The two reality star sisters did stability ball exercises together.

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

The videos, posted to Kourtney’s Snapchat, also did some workout routines with an exercise ball. Kourtney called Kim the best workout partner.

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Kim Kardashian also mentioned her book club with her friends, supermodel Chrissy Teigen and hair stylist Jen Atkin on her subscriber based website KimKardashianWest.com.

She also tweeted at pal Lala Anthony to join her exclusive book club.

Kim’s first recommended book from her book club was Embraced By The Light by Betty J. Eadie.

Kardashian explained that she chose the book because her late father Robert Kardashian had tried to get her to read it when she was younger. She said that it had helped her cope with the death of her father.

“Today was such a good day! I spoke to my favorite author @BettyJEadie This seriously made my soul smile! I feel so enlightened by our convo!” “I’ve read her book Embraced By The Light, that is about her near death experience & it’s helped me live my life in such a full way.”

Kardashian said that she has read the book multiple times.

“I read it again after having kids and after the life experiences that I’ve had more recently and now the book means something different to me. ” “It just gives me tools on how to live a better life here and live life to its potential and just be more spiritual and one with God.”

However, Kardashian quickly got back to business as she plugged the new Lumee Duo iPhone case on Instagram, which she is partnering with.

Have you guys seen the @LumeeCase Duo?!?! It launched at all Apple stores in December and has lights on the front & the back so you can take insane pics! It's a softer case now too! #obsessed #LumeeCollab A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:46am PST

The wife of Kanye West has been a longtime partner with the light-up case company and has even collaborated with them for a few designs.

She also got to posting about her extremely popular Kim Kardashian Game app on Twitter.

Kim took some Snapchat videos of herself with her niece, Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope.

After that, the social media maven uploaded a Snapchat video of her by herself, messing around with the flower crown filter.

Kim’s most recent Instagram upload is an unpolished shot of herself by a pond in a yard wearing a white Chanel robe.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]