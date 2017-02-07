WWE Rumors: Trish Stratus To Battle Charlotte At ‘Wrestlemania 33’ For The Belt

The WWE is looking for ways to make Wrestlemania 33 into one of the best ever. There are already an array of big names that are set to tangle at the greatest stage of them all. While the men’s side may feature matches like Roman Reigns vs. the Undertaker and Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho. The women’s division is rumoured to get some legendary wins on Wrestlemania 33.

According to Wrestling Rumors, the original plan is for the WWE to have Women’s champion, Charlotte, defend the belt against Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax in a fatal four-way match at Wrestlemania 33. However, this is just a placeholder if the WWE fails to secure a much more legendary match for Charlotte at Wrestlemania 33.

Trish Stratus is one of those luminaries that the WWE has contacted for a spot at Wrestlemania 33. The former women’s champion just recently gave birth, so her status remains unclear. However, if Trish can make it in time for Wrestlemania 33 then it could be a really big boost for the budding women’s division for the year 2017.

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte is going to be for the championship belt according to sources. While the mention fatal-four-way match at Wrestlemania 33 is already a great match, a battle with someone like Trish Stratus screams more like the true Wrestlemania vibe. Plus, if Trish can still wrestle the way she used too, then it will be a compelling and intriguing matchup against Charlotte at Wrestlemania 33. Trish is one of the greatest in-ring performers for the women’s division and her athletic and spunky wrestling style will be an interesting contrast to Charlotte’s power and technical wrestling style.

However, according to Sportskeeda, another candidate in case Trish is still recovering is fellow legend Lita. The diva’s return will be a big event for the WWE as she has been teased for a return for quite some time now. Having her at Wrestlemania 33 against someone like Charlotte would be instant fireworks. Her high flying and risk-taking style will make a classic matchup with Charlotte’s power. This will probably be more pleasing than the match up with Trish Stratus if Lita can still take those same talents at Wrestlemania 33.

Another female talent that has been contacted is Jazz. She would make the least impact but might have the best chance of stepping up at Wrestlemania 33 because she is still active. Jazz and Charlotte styles might not make the most compelling matchup, but at least the women’s division on Wrestlemania 33 will still get a somewhat big name at the event.

It is worth noting that the WWE is not desperate to have big names for the women’s side at Wrestlemania 33. The fatal-four-way match between Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax is already exciting enough for Wrestlemania. The women’s division has seen a resurgence of some sort in recent years and has enough names to keep the WWE fans interested and glued to their screens.

Plus, Wrestlemania 33 has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the men’s side. Besides the aforementioned Chris Jericho Vs. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns Vs. The Undertaker. Wrestlemania 33 is also going to have Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg and possibly John Cena vs. Randy Orton. There are also rumors that Batista might make a return to face his old buddy Triple H at Wrestlemania 33. Plus, if fans really wish hard enough, there might be an appearance by Kurt Angle of some sort at Wrestlemania 33.

With just a few months away, Wrestlemania 33 may just be the final time fans will see Trish Stratus and Lita wrestle.

