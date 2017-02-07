‘X-Men: Supernova’ Synopsis Confirmed – Dark Phoenix Storyline From 90’s Decade

An X-Men: Supernova movie scoop has been confirmed with a premise that has been laid out. It speaks of a sinister power focused on Jean Grey. A power of corruption that’s all too familiar to that of the Dark Phoenix’s moda operandi. Although the character’s name isn’t mentioned, how could you not doubt where the X-Men franchise is going this time.

The premise indeed delves into something exciting about to happen, according to My Entertainment World.

“Gathered together by Professor Charles Xavier to protect a world that fears and hates them, the X-Men had fought many battles, been on adventures that spanned galaxies, grappled enemies of limitless might, but none of this could prepare them for the most shocking struggle they would ever face. One of their own members, Jean Grey, has gained power beyond all comprehension, and that power has corrupted her absolutely! Now they must decide if the life of the woman they cherish is worth the existence of the entire universe!”

Sources with Latino-Review had previously reported to them that the X-Men franchise will move away from the previous movie’s theme. A rumor was buzzing around stating that this would be the studios’ “soft reboot” reminiscent of the previous three flicks resetting the button and introducing the younger version of the mutants played by Sophie Turner (Jean Grey/Phoenix), Alexandra Shipp (Ororo Munroe/Storm), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner). All of whom had starred in X-Men Apocalypse.

This new slew of young actors/mutants come to the big screen and, according to Latino-Review, they will be the forefront of a new X-Men movie with a focus on the Dark Phoenix storyline from the comics and the 90s animated cartoon.

The Dark Phoenix story is quite intriguing in the comics, and this force was even prominent in the original X-Men movies, which starred a more mature Jean Grey played by Famke Janssen. Her life ended via Logan’s adamantium claws.

Rumors by LRM were further reinforced with a likely confirmation via Production Weekly’s mention of the titled X-Men: Supernova being “slotted for production.” The entry was announced to read like the following:

“X-Men: Supernova” (w/t “Dark Phoenix” / “Teen Spirit”)

As you can see, there had even been a “Teen Spirit” working title at the time which means the studios were still likely making a decision on what to choose. The “Teen Spirit” part probably wasn’t chosen because although the X-Men were teenagers back in the 80s in the Apocalypse movie, franchise producer Simon Kinberg was over at a press junket and did say that the next X-Men movie will be set in the 90s, according to Coming Soon.

Of course by that decade, the young mutants will no longer be teenagers. Do you think that’s why they scrubbed “Teen Spirit”?

That being said, one could not help but speculate if possibly that Fox would decide tying Josh Boone’s New Mutants movie, which is shooting this year, to that of the rebooted X-Men characters. The studios were said to be “extremely open-minded” on where they are making their decisions, so it would make sense to consider this.

To familiarize yourself with the comic book’s version of the Dark Phoenix, this character wields the Phoenix Force. As you may have seen in X-Men Apocalypse, she defeated the big baddie himself. The comics even has her taking out the “Devourer of Worlds,” Galactus.

You could say this is 20th Century Fox’s version of a problematic situation for the mutant team-up similar to that of Marvel Studio’s Avengers team and an upcoming conflict in Infinity War.

Do you like the idea of yet another reboot of the Fox franchise with X-Men: Supernova? If it ties into the New Mutants, do you think it will work? The shoot date is scheduled for June 15.

