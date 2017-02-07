‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Plot Revealed, Hinting At Optimus Prime’s Fate

Transformers: The Last Knight may introduce the fans of the series to a new leader for the Autobots as the official Facebook page for the movie revealed the plot for the upcoming film as well as hinted at a potentially dire fate for Optimus Prime.

The plot — a part of the writer’s log line for the movie — was first revealed a day before the new ad aired during Super Bowl LI. The Facebook post explained the key players in the Transformers: The Last Knight film, suggesting that the Autobots’ leader — Optimus Prime — may not be one of them.

“The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).”

The plot was included in a letter to fans from the film’s director Michael Bay. The final sentence in the letter is potentially further proof that Optimus Prime may not be a featured character in further movies, a chilling thought for many fans of the Transformers series. “It’s a final chapter and a new beginning,” Michael Bay wrote to fans.

It’s also possible that Michael Bay could talking about his own presence in the future installments instead of Autobots leader Optimus Prime. Michael Bay penned in that same letter that as the series transitions in a new direction, the director of all five movies in the series may do the same.

“It’s bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.

Michael Bay’s “blowing this one out” hints at even more plot twists for the Autobots and Optimus Prime. Suggesting that Transformers: The Last Knight will be a struggle of epic proportions with role reversals for fan-favorite characters — especially Optimus Prime — the writer’s log line concludes with an ominous warning.

“There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.”

Transformers: The Last Knight will also star Josh Duhamel, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci, and John Turturro, People reported on Sunday.

In the previously-released movie trailer, Optimus Prime was revealed to have turned against the Autobots. While that revelation was shocking, so too was the image of Optimus Prime floating lifelessly in space with rust covering his body in the original Transformers: The Last Knight trailer.

Transformers: The Last Knight will not be the final chapter in this series, either. With the first four movies grossing nearly $3 billion worldwide and two more installments on the way, the Transformers series will continue well into the next decade.

