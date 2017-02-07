Lady Gaga Announces ‘Joanne’ World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga has announced her massive “Joanne World Tour,” just hours after performing during the Super Bowl.

Lady Gaga will kick off her tour in Vancouver, performing at Rogers Arena on August 1. She will then continue the North American shows, making stops at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 11 and at Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 25. Following her September concerts, which ends with a performance at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on September 10, Lady Gaga will travel to Europe for a month. She will pick up with the second leg of her North American tour on November 5 at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Fresh off the heels of her #SuperBowl halftime show, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour https://t.co/GonrmAgZLkpic.twitter.com/ICNlUOtwYX — CNN International (@cnni) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga’s tour, which is her first since co-headlining the “Cheek to Cheek Tour” with Tony Bennett in 2014 and 2015, takes its name from her most recent album Joanne, which was released in October.

“The point of this record was to find that human connection with the world in a deeper way. The truth is I want nothing more for both myself and for other people than human connection and love,” Gaga told E! News of her fifth studio album.

“I just want to be closer to not only my fans, but other people and to build a relationship with them through the music where they know that I’m their sister, know that I’m their friend.”

“I ended up making great friends with all of the musicians that I worked with making the album and they reminded me that I could still have that,” she said of personal connections.

“The album came from me building connections to them and then working on creating music that would further help me do that with others.”

Complete List of Lady Gaga Joanne tour dates below:

August 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 5 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 13 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 19 – Omaha, NB @ CenturyLink Center

August 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 28 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

September 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

September 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 6 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 1 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

October 3 – Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

October 6 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

October 9 – London, England @ O2 Arena

October 15 – Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena

October 17 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

October 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

October 23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

October 26 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 28 – Koln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

November 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

November 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

November 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

November 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

December 1 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

December 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 5 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

December 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

December 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Tickets for the first leg of “Joanne World Tour” go on sale February 13. Tickets for the second leg go on sale on February 20.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/ Getty Images]