Lady Gaga Announces ‘Joanne’ World Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga has announced her massive “Joanne World Tour,” just hours after performing during the Super Bowl.
Lady Gaga will kick off her tour in Vancouver, performing at Rogers Arena on August 1. She will then continue the North American shows, making stops at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 11 and at Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 25. Following her September concerts, which ends with a performance at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on September 10, Lady Gaga will travel to Europe for a month. She will pick up with the second leg of her North American tour on November 5 at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fresh off the heels of her #SuperBowl halftime show, Lady Gaga has announced a world tour https://t.co/GonrmAgZLkpic.twitter.com/ICNlUOtwYX
— CNN International (@cnni) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga’s tour, which is her first since co-headlining the “Cheek to Cheek Tour” with Tony Bennett in 2014 and 2015, takes its name from her most recent album Joanne, which was released in October.
“The point of this record was to find that human connection with the world in a deeper way. The truth is I want nothing more for both myself and for other people than human connection and love,” Gaga told E! News of her fifth studio album.
“I just want to be closer to not only my fans, but other people and to build a relationship with them through the music where they know that I’m their sister, know that I’m their friend.”
“I ended up making great friends with all of the musicians that I worked with making the album and they reminded me that I could still have that,” she said of personal connections.
“The album came from me building connections to them and then working on creating music that would further help me do that with others.”
Complete List of Lady Gaga Joanne tour dates below:
August 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
August 5 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 13 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park
August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 19 – Omaha, NB @ CenturyLink Center
August 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
August 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 28 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
September 1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
September 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 6 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
⚡ JUST ANNOUNCED ⚡ The @ladygaga #JOANNEWorldTour! Get more info here: https://t.co/UMUa1CsrrI pic.twitter.com/WGqB93XHaH
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 6, 2017
October 1 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
October 3 – Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
October 6 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
October 9 – London, England @ O2 Arena
October 15 – Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena
October 17 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
October 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
October 23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
October 26 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 28 – Koln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
November 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
November 7 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
November 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
November 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
November 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
November 19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
November 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
November 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
November 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
December 1 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
December 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
December 5 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
December 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
December 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
December 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
December 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Tickets for the first leg of “Joanne World Tour” go on sale February 13. Tickets for the second leg go on sale on February 20.
Are you excited for Lady Gaga’s world tour? Leave your comments below.
[Featured Image by Al Bello/ Getty Images]