Watch The Tom Brady Super Bowl Commercial You Almost Never Got To See [Video]

Tom Brady filmed a new ending for a commercial that would have never aired on TV but for his team’s miraculous comeback in last night’s Super Bowl.

Led by QB Brady, the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 34-28 in overtime, after trailing 21-3 at halftime and 28 to 3 into the third quarter, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

In the culmination of the two-year DeflateGate revenge tour, the Pats incredibly scored 25 unanswered points in regulation, plus six in the overtime to win Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Gamblers who bet the slight underdog Falcons (who were getting three points) and the “under” were looking very good for most of the game, during which the ESPN website gave the Falcons a 90-plus percent chance of winning through most of the contest. All the Falcons needed was a field goal to secure their win, but it was not to be.

Once the Patriots won the overtime coin toss, the game was as good as over.

In the good-natured Tom Brady commercial for Massachusetts healthcare provider Shields MRI that aired on Boston media immediately after the big game ended, a nurse approaches Brady in the waiting room and asks him to remove all jewelry and place it in the locker.

Brady then removes four Super Bowl rings. When the nurse asks, “is that all?”, Brady replies, “actually, no. I forgot this one. It’s kind of new,” and produces his fifth Super Bowl ring, which happens to be the most ever won by an NFL quarterback. Tom Brady is also the only professional football player to win five with the same team.

When the nurse comments that they need to give him a bigger locker, Brady quips “Roger that,” a subtle dig at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell who suspended the superstar quarterback for four games pursuant to the DeflateGate investigation and a federal appeals court decision. See clip below as well as the original version.

In the original version of the commercial, which is now obsolete, Brady says “for now,” when the nurse asks him “is that all?” Both versions were filmed in September 2016 during Brady’s suspension.

“It was a cute ad during the fall, but on Sunday night, it served as a big ol’ victory dance,” the Washington Post noted.

According to Shields’ chief marketing officer, “Brady did the alternate ending because he was comfortable with Bobby Farrelly — of the Farrelly brothers screenwriting and directing tandem — who directed the spot…Although the spot only ran once in the Boston market, it circulated on social media and soon had more than 160,000 hits on YouTube. The spot with Shields is Brady’s first local commercial,” ESPN reported.

The Farrellys are famous for Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary, and Me, Myself & Irene, among other film comedies.

Recall that Tom Brady would only have four rings had Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll given the ball to Marshawn Lynch two years ago at this time for the game-winning, goal-line score rather inexplicably calling for a pass play that culminated in an Patriots interception, but as New England head coach Bill Belichick often says, it is what it is.

In the run-up to the Super Bowl, many sports journalists vehemently criticized Michigan graduate Brady (and Coach Belichick to a lesser extent) for his friendship with President Trump, which started when a red MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat was spotted in Brady’s Gillettte Stadium locker (not the Shields locker) back in September 2015.

In many media interview since then, Tom Brady continually insisted that he and the president were longtime personal friends and sidestepped expressing any political preference in the presidential election or its aftermath and insisted that no political endorsement should be implied.

In contrast, the sports media industry was far more accepting of LeBron James endorsing Hillary Clinton and campaigning with her in Ohio. The Cavs star even recently dissed Trump voters as “goofy,” TMZ and other news outlets reported, a comment that seemed to barely make a ripple in media precincts.

Evidently the social justice contingent on Twitter was less than pleased with the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory because of Tom Brady’s personal friendship with the president. Trump predicted an eight-point win for the Patriots, which was an unusual numerical differential, but was nonetheless close to the actual six-point margin.

In addition to his loyal friend Tom Brady, President Trump is also a longtime pal of Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and his family.

[Featured Image by Gregory Payan/AP Images]