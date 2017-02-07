Watch Patriots Championship Parade 2017: Live Stream, TV Start Time & Route

Many viewers will be eager to watch the Patriots Championship Parade 2017 on Tuesday as the New England NFL franchise celebrates yet another Super Bowl win. Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots won in an epic comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas. Now, after an impressive performance in the second half of the game and overtime, it’s time for the team to head down the streets of Boston, allowing the fans to cheer them on after the victory. Here are the latest details for the Patriots Championship Parade for 2017 including the parade route, TV start time, channel and live streaming online information.

On Sunday evening, New England completed a 25-point comeback, making for the largest comeback ever in the history of the big game. It also made history as the first-ever Super Bowl to go into overtime, where rushing touchdown was the difference maker for the 2017 NFL champions. As ESPN reported after the game, quarterback Tom Brady was awarded the MVP award for his performance in the big victory, which further solidified many opinions that he is in fact, the greatest of all time.

The longtime Patriots veteran QB finished the game with 466 yards and two touchdowns thrown on 43-of-62 completed passes. That came after a rough first half by the Patriots that made a New England win seem improbable, but it’s hard to ever count out one of the game’s greatest. With a final score of 34-28, New England was able to beat the odds, the point spread, and most people’s expectations of what was to come in the second half of what started as a lopsided game.

Now it’s time to celebrate that fifth Patriots’ championship! According to NFL.com, the latest championship parade for the team was announced shortly after the team’s win in Super Bowl LI. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter to announce the victory parade for Tuesday. Mayor Walsh congratulated the team in his tweet and gave the order to “fire up the duck boats” ahead of Tuesday’s big event.

Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach & the greatest quarterback of all time on their 5th #SuperBowl victory. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vz4oYL2liW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

The Patriots’ championship win will mark yet another huge sports win over the past calendar year in sports. In basketball, LeBron James was able to help the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to defeat the Golden State Warriors, delivering a much-needed title to the city. The same could be said of the Chicago Cubs, a team suffering a drought of over a century since winning their title. The latest Cubs team was able to defeat the Cleveland Indians in the World Series. The Clemson Tigers also overcame the odds in college football to capture a National Championship, taking down a juggernaut program in Alabama on the final play.

On Monday night, Boston.com gave details for the Patriots parade route via a map. The route illustration shows that the event will commence at the Hynes Convention Center and head right down Boylston Street past the Prudential Tower. The parade will proceed past the Public Garden and Boston Common as it makes its way up Tremont Street and eventually finishes at City Hall for the big rally. As with other sports championship celebrations, most members of the team will be riding along the route, with duck boats the mode of transportation for the Pats as they show off the hardware and wave to the thousands of cheering fans.

Start time for the New England Patriots Championship Parade on Tuesday is listed for 11 a.m. Eastern Time with some networks starting coverage earlier than that. Viewers will be able to see the parade live on television via many local affiliate stations in the Massachusetts area. The NFL Network on cable and satellite TV will also have a special edition of their show NFL Total Access beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time with coverage of the big celebration.

To watch the Patriots Championship Parade 2017 live streaming online, viewers can check out either the NFL Network or CBS Boston websites starting at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Viewers who don’t have access to any of the above TV or live stream options may want to consider signing up for a one week free trial of SlingTV service which includes NFL Network on its second level channel package.

[Image by Billie Weiss/Getty Images]