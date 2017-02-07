Katie Holmes Wants Tom Cruise To Know That Suri Is Happy Without Him?

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise seem to have already moved on from Tom Cruise. There have been reports coming out that the Hollywood superstar hasn’t seen his kid for more than three years, but that won’t stop the 38-year-old actress from giving her child everything that she needs to make her happy.

The former Dawson’s Creek star recently treated her little girl to a fun-filled day at the amusement park. The mother and daughter spent quality time at Pacific Park in Santa Monica, California. According to ET Online, The 10-year-old was joined by her two older cousins as they braved the Pacific Plunge drop ride, which lifts riders 150 feet into the air before dropping them back down.

Katie shared photos of Suri and her cousins at the Santa Monica Pier on Instagram. The adorable young lady was all smiles as she posed together with her older cousins just outside Pier Burger. Holmes used the hashtags #family #love and #blessed on her photos. Katie also expressed how much she loves her nephews who have been doing a great job taking care of her little girl.

#family #love #blessed ???? A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

Mail Online also shared photos of the group’s day out at the beach which was a bit empty at that time because almost everyone was busy watching the Super Bowl. Holmes can be seen carrying a camera as she enjoyed taking snaps of their outing. In one of the pictures, the spoiled girl seemed to enjoy getting a piggyback ride from one of her cousins.

Suri Cruise used to have fun moments with her dad Tom Cruise, but things suddenly changed. He used to take her to different places including Walt Disney World where they explored Magic Kingdom despite his divorce from Katie. According to Hollywood Life, the Mission: Impossible star and his daughter were joined by her sister Cass Mapothe. This sighting came just two weeks after the 54-year-old actor visited New York to see his little girl.

The last time the father and daughter were photographed publicly was during their outing at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park back in August 2012. Since then, the two haven’t been seen together – not even during special occasions like her birthday.

“Tom hasn’t seen or even called Suri in about three years,” a family source revealed to Us Weekly. “Tom has no relationship with Suri,” another source claimed.

There were reports that the Church of Scientology was the reason why Cruise started distancing himself from Holmes and their child. Katie divorced Tom because she didn’t want their child to be raised in Scientology and homeschooled by their teachers. She wanted her instead to go to a normal school and be around regular kids. Ever since she made that decision, Holmes and her daughter have been excommunicated from Cruise’s life.

This report could be true because the actor still sees the children whom she shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Both Connor, 22, and Isabella, 24, are members of the Church and that’s why it wouldn’t pose a problem for the screen heartthrob. However, the religion’s rep claimed that the rumors are not true.

“Scientologists do not cut ties with non-Scientologist friends or family members because they have chosen another religion,” their rep explained. “Given that Scientology is a new religion, Scientologists often have family members and friends who are not Scientologists and who may practice another faith or no faith at all. This causes no conflict for Scientologists.”

Inquisitr previously reported that Tom invited Suri to watch a play with him in London. However, Katie’s mini-me didn’t show up where she could have experienced getting a VIP treatment. Could this mean that she prefers spending more time with her mom and her family?

The mother and daughter have been spending a lot of quality time despite her busy schedule. According People, Katie and Suri were all smiles as they watched a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers a few weeks ago. Both appeared be having a blast during their date which could probably mean that they have already moved on from Tom Cruise and can remain happy even without him.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]