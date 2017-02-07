‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Cast: Val Chmerkovskiy Wants This Athlete

The Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast will include at least one huge pro athlete if Val Chmerkovskiy gets his way. However, the sports star the DWTS pro has set his sights on would not be his partner.

While watching the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Val Chmerkovskiy did a little arm chair recruiting. However, Val’s MVP was not New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. According to the Dancing with the Stars pro, he thinks wide receiver Julian Edelman could win the Season 24 Mirrorball Trophy if he brought his quick feet and magic fingers to DWTS.

Dancing with the stars the real winner.. Edelman season 24 #dwts — Valentin (@iamValC) February 6, 2017

As Hidden Remote points out, the Dancing with the Stars producers have a long history of convincing Super Bowl stars like Edelman to sign on for the show. The most recent Super Bowl champ to compete on the reality series was Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. The Super Bowl 50 MVP finished in seventh place during Season 22.

Even if Julian Edelman didn’t succeed in adding a Mirrorball Trophy to his collection of Super Bowl rings, Val Chmerkovskiy thinks that the beloved NFL player would benefit from competing on Dancing with the Stars.

.@DancingABC @Edelman11 he need to brush up on his touchdown dances anyway. — Valentin (@iamValC) February 6, 2017

Dancing with the Stars executive producer Deena Katz told the Boston Herald that she’s keen on convincing a member of the New England Patriots to join the DWTS cast. However, she has her eye on one of Julian Edelman’s teammates: party boy Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

“He’s great on camera,” Katz said of the tight end.

“I think he gets it. I do think he can dance. And I think that the fan base that that team has is great for someone like him to be on it.”

Unfortunately, Gronk is currently recovering from a back injury that required surgery, so the beloved dudebro might be wary about putting his vertebrae at risk by signing on for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

However, the Dancing with the Stars producers did an excellent job wooing athletes last season, so anything is possible. Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez helped Val Chmerkovskiy win his second Mirrorball Trophy, and the top three Season 23 finishers were rounded out by two other sports stars: IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Jr. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte finished in seventh place.

One of Laurie Hernandez’s fellow Olympic gymnasts, individual all-around gold medalist Simone Biles, is one of the few stars who has openly expressed an interest in joining Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars. She couldn’t compete against Laurie last season due to other commitments, but she told E! News that she would love to compete on the upcoming season of the show.

“I would really love to do it in the spring if that’s possible,” Biles said.

hey mirror ball champs ????????

seeing the tour AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/IM2aDtWTMy — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 7, 2017

Last summer, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson told E! News that he was interested in competing on the show, so he’s another possibility. As far as non-athletes are concerned, The Bachelor star Nick Viall told Glamour that he’s game to sign on for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, and Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder told Entertainment Tonight that she would love to appear on the show. One-half of HGTV’s Property Brothers, Drew Scott, recently tweeted that he would like to score some new home decor in the form of a Mirrorball Trophy. His twin brother, Jonathan Scott, also told Hollywood Life that he might sign on for the show if he has time in his schedule.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, actress Ashley Benson sparked speculation that she might be a Season 24 cast member when she and DWTS pro Mark Ballas started following each other on Twitter. One of Ashley’s Pretty Little Liars costars, Janel Parrish, finished in third place during Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy was her partner.

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 on ABC. Do you agree with Val that Julian Edelman could take home the Mirrorball Trophy?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]