‘World Of Warcraft’ Gold Can Now Be Used To Buy Services, ‘Overwatch’ Loot Boxes

Nearly two years ago Blizzard Entertainment introduced the WoW Token, an item that can be sold by players to other players that grants a one month subscription to World Of Warcraft. The WoW Token introduced players to buying and selling gold in a way supported by the game’s developer. For $20, a player looking to legally buy a little gold can purchase a token from Blizzard and then sell it on the game’s auction house for an amount of in-game gold determined at the time of purchase. The player that purchases the token can then use it to unlock a one month subscription to the game essentially letting them play the subscription-based MMORPG for free.

Today, Blizzard Entertainment announced that players can now use a WoW Token for more than just a subscription to World of Warcraft. When a player purchases a WoW Token now they still have the option to use it for a subscription or they can now redeem the token toward their Battle.net Balance. A WoW Token redeemed toward a Battle.net Balance will add $15 to a player’s account.

The cost and value of a WoW Token in both real money and gold varies from region to region according to the announcement on the official World of Warcraft website. Supply and demand dictate the WoW Token’s gold cost after Blizzard Entertainment sets the initial price. Currently, a WoW Token is worth nearly 75,000 gold in the North American region across all servers. With the token’s new functionality, a player can spend approximately 75,000 gold on a WoW Token right now and redeem it for a $15 on their Battle.net account.

A Battle.net Balance can be used to buy a number of services for World of Warcraft, but it can also be used on Blizzard Entertainment’s other titles. Most, if not all, digital items available in the Battle.net Shop are purchasable with a balance. This means a player can earn gold in World of Warcraft, purchase a WoW Token, redeem it for credit to their Battle.net Balance, and then use the money to buy something in another one of Blizzard’s games. However, money in a Battle.net Balance does have a few restrictions on use which are presented and detailed on the Battle.net help website. For instance, Battle.net Balances cannot be used on Blizzard Gear Store items or on Hearthstone products on mobile devices.

Of course, players can use WoW Tokens to support additional purchases in World of Warcraft. A Battle.net Balance can buy pets, mounts, or even character services after all. By using gold to buy WoW Tokens players can now transfer their characters, request a name change, buy high-level characters, and more without spending real money. The balance can also be used to purchase things for other Blizzard titles as well.

Players can use their balance to buy things like commanders and announcers for StarCraft II. Digital upgrades and full games like Diablo III can be purchased with a Battle.net Balance, too. Items for Blizzard Entertainment’s free-to-play titles, Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm, can also be bought with a balance. Players can pick up card packs and adventures for Hearthstone. Heroes of the Storm players can pick skins, mounts, heroes, and more.

Introducing a new way to use WoW® Token. https://t.co/XjqsClnm4d pic.twitter.com/FV8AJLZY8c — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 6, 2017

Even loot boxes for Blizzard’s popular first-person shooter Overwatch can essentially be bought with in-game World of Warcraft gold. The Lunar New Year event is currently underway in the FPS with over 100 new skins, voice lines, introductions, sprays, and more. As the Inquisitr reported, players can only pick up these new items during the event which is scheduled to end on February 13. Players rich in World of Warcraft gold can pick up a WoW Token today and buy a few Overwatch Lunar loot boxes on PC before they are removed from the Battle.net Shop.

[Image by Blizzard Entertainment]