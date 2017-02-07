JuJu On ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Releases ‘Secrets Of A Jewel’

Cam’ron’s girlfriend JuJu has been enjoying the spotlight on Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: New York. During the recent girl’s trip to Mexico, JuJu told the other women that she is writing a book named Secrets of a Jewel. The book stirred up some drama with JuJu and Yandy Smith in recent episodes because Yandy believed some of her storylines had been jacked for JuJu’s book.

Secrets of a Jewel was recently released in congruence with the Cancun trip episodes of LHHNY so everyone can grab a copy and see exactly which parts Yandy felt might have been about her life. Copies of JuJu’s new book can be purchased by visiting her Instagram account and following the links.

When it comes to reviews from other Love & Hip Hop New York Season 7 stars, J. Adrienne was very complimentary about Secrets of a Jewel. She seems to have especially enjoyed the chapter called “Brenda the Booty Call.”

For those wondering what JuJu’s new book is about, she has explained that Secrets of a Jewel is a collection of stories that she made up, not that she took from the real-life issues that her friends were having. The purpose is to give relationship advice and provide insight to those women who decide to read it. JuJu recently wrote on Instagram about her new book and said:

“Secrets of A Jewel is a series of stories, featuring a collection of short, inspirational tales and unembellished truths about women. These series are relatable, entertaining, and inspiring. Each chapter consists of stories about ordinary women’s lives and their relationships. Following each chapter, advice is given to assist in becoming more successful in their relationship and love life. Not only does this genre seek to entertain but also to motivate and lend advice to women searching to find their inner jewel.”

JuJu was introduced to Love & Hip Hop: New York fans on Episode 5 of Season 7 as Kimbella’s friend. In that episode, JuJu says that she has been in a relationship with Dipset founder Cam’ron for about 10 years. Most recently, JuJu and Cam’ron made headlines after Cam’ron posted a compromising photo of JuJu to Instagram While all you can see in the photo is JuJu’s face, Cam’ron brags in the caption that she is definitely enjoying herself outside of the frame as Fameolous reported.

Secrets of a Jewel is not JuJu’s first experience giving relationship advice. After finding a bit of fame online over the last few years, she started writing a dating and relationship advice column called “JuJu Jewels” according to Empire Boo Boo Kitty. So it only makes sense that JuJu, who is enjoying even more fame on Season 7 of LHHNY, to go ahead and put out a book that also centers around relationship advice.

Kimbella was on Love & Hip Hop: New York when the show first started but JuJu just made her debut in Season 7. The two women consider themselves sister since their men, Juelz Santana and Cam’ron, have worked together for years. Cam’ron was also seen on earlier episodes of LHHNY Season 7 but ended up blasting the producers of the show and even threatening to sue VH1 because in the promo videos prior to the season starting, it really looked like Cam’ron would be seen a lot more on the show rather than just making a few appearances to support Juelz and JuJu, who would be taking a lot of the focus this season.

