‘WWE Raw’ Results: Samoa Joe On Rollins, Goldberg On Brock Lesnar [Live Updates]

While SmackDown LIVE prepares for their Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday, the focus of this week’s Monday Night Raw will be Goldberg’s response to Brock Lesnar and an update on the condition of Seth Rollins and his knee injury. While it’s possible that Rollins will have to miss his second consecutive WrestleMania thanks to the sneak attack from Samoa Joe that resulted in a legitimate injury, the rest of the Monday Night Raw roster will be making a stop at WWE Fastlane 2017 before ending up in Orlando for WrestleMania 33. Many members of the WWE Universe suspect that Goldberg will show up on WWE Raw tonight not only to accept Lesnar’s WrestleMania challenge, but also to issue a challenge of his own to WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for WWE Fastlane in March.

NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2017 card will be posted here as well.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on February 6, which airs live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. However, SmackDown LIVE hasn’t won again since the new year. Will Goldberg’s response to Brock Lesnar — and an update on Seth Rollins’ injury — be enough to keep Stephanie and Mick’s winning streak alive against SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday nights?

Assumed WWE Fastlane 2017 Card

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg — WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sami Zayn — United States Championship Match

Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. TBD — Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. TBD — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, no matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5 from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Fastlane preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

The only Raw-exclusive PPV before WrestleMania 33 is WWE Fastlane, which will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 5 at 8/7c. The Fastlane 2016 Kickoff will air at 7/6c on WWE Network and all of WWE’s digital platforms. WWE WrestleMania 33 will air live from Orlando on Sunday, April 2.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

