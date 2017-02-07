Trump Mad He Wasn’t Briefed On Bannon’s NSC Job? Plus ‘Trumped’ On Showtime Buzz

President Donald Trump is getting plenty of buzz on Monday, February 6, with the Showtime documentary called Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time once again replaying on Showtime since its premiere in recent days.

How he grabbed America by the vote. Catch Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time, Friday Feb 3rd at 9p/8c on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/rkqgiWJPc7 — Showtime Doc Films (@SHO_Docs) January 30, 2017

President Trump is also getting buzz for reportedly being angry that he was not completely briefed on an executive order that Mr. Trump placed his signature on that gave Stephen Bannon the power and position of a seat on the National Security Council. According to The New York Times, Trump’s anger over the executive order that he signed that he didn’t feel fully briefed on giving Bannon that NSC power reportedly made President Trump more angry than the backlash over the travel ban.

According to publication, Bannon is President Trump’s main adviser at the time, even in spite of Mr. Trump being mad that he was not allegedly given all the details on the executive order he signed regarding Bannon.

“Mr. Priebus bristles at the perception that he occupies a diminished perch in the West Wing pecking order compared with previous chiefs. But for the moment, Mr. Bannon remains the president’s dominant adviser, despite Mr. Trump’s anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban.”

Bannon initially was “laying low” in the Trump campaign, according to the Trumped documentary. Eventually, Bannon’s role in Mr. Trump’s world would rise to a level beyond what President Trump might have expected.

The fact that President Trump could reportedly be more angry about the NSC restructuring than the travel ban has folks buzzing on social media, especially in the wake of SNL portraying Bannon as a Grim Reaper sort of character, with more control in the White House than Mr. Trump.

However, according to New York Magazine, the interpretation that Mr. Trump did not realize that Bannon would become a regular on the National Security Council Principals Committee is a viewpoint that’s not necessarily 100 percent correct. The publication notes that it was not clear exactly what Mr. Trump was angry regarding, and that according to the below tweet from Time‘s Zeke Miller, Bannon very well could have briefed Mr. Trump about Bannon’s NSC role prior to Mr. Trump signing the executive order

“Zeke Miller: From source last wk re @maggieNYT @GlennThrush reporting; Bannon briefed Trump on taking NSC role (had been worked out w/ Flynn)

According to Time, Bannon was made a regular NSC meeting attendee with the full knowledge of President Trump. Reports that Mr. Trump may not have fully understood Bannon’s NSC role are troubling to some folks on social media, who are publishing comments saying that they hope the reports aren’t true. If President Trump actually complained of not knowing the executive order’s full meaning upon signing the order, it sends the message to some in the public that Bannon went for some sort of power grab. The reports of disarray in the West Wing are unsettling to some members of the public.

Some of the comments being published as a result of reports that Mr. Trump wasn’t briefed about his chief strategist’s NSC role has the following kinds of reactions to Bannon and President Trump being published online.

Ray Duncan: “You didn’t read what you signed and you want to blame someone else?” Lew Weinstein: “Does this mean Trump didn’t even read the Executive Order appointing Bannon to the NSC?… What does ‘not fully briefed’ mean? He had the document. He could have asked any questions he wanted to. It is gross incompetence for Trump to have signed the document without knowing what was in it.”

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]