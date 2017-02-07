‘LHHNY’: Peter Gunz Insists Tara Wallace Apology Sincere, Not Because Amina Left

As Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: New York nears an end, Peter Gunz and his love triangle with Tara Wallace and Amina Buddafly are back in the spotlight. Peter recently apologized to Tara and told her that he wanted to work out their relationship. This revelation came after Amina moved to Los Angeles and told him that she is ready to move on. As a result, many have accused Peter of picking the easiest path, which is Tara who still lives in New York City.

Peter Gunz has returned fire on the accusations that he only wants to be with Tara Wallace because Amina Buddafly doesn’t want him anymore. He claims that isn’t the case at all and that he really just wants to make things right with Tara, who he had been dating for 13 years before running off to secretly marry Amina a couple of seasons back.

To make things right, Peter has promised Tara that he will prove himself according to VH1. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star said that his apology to the mother of three of his children has nothing to do with losing his wife and everything to do with wanting to make things right. Peter said that he’s a changed man and he doesn’t want to be known as a liar and a cheater anymore.

Peter is in for a huge surprise, though, in the next episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York when he goes to confront Amina Buddafly about his plans. Peter asks Amina for a divorce and while she tells him on the show that if he wants her to sign off on the divorce paperwork, she will, we won’t actually see her sign any papers during the episode.

Amina also revealed in a recent interview with the Domenick Nati Show, as reported by the Inquisitr, that she isn’t quite ready to divorce Peter Gunz and that she says as much during the LHHNY Season 7 reunion show, too.

One thing that seems to prevail with Tara and Amina is that neither of the women wants the other to end up happy with Peter Gunz. Both of them have gone out of their way to make sure that they interfere when things start going well with the other. For example, last season when Amina and Peter were sharing an apartment together, they decided to move Tara into the same building so that Peter could be near his sons.

That backfired tremendously on Amina when she discovered that Peter was visiting way more than his kids while he was over at Tara’s apartment and their fooling around ended in Tara’s third pregnancy. Naturally, Amina wasn’t going to let Tara have the last laugh or the last kid, so while Tara was pregnant with Peter’s baby, Amina got pregnant too for the second time. The first time ended in an abortion because Amina found out that Peter was fooling around on her again. The episode when Amina found out that Tara was pregnant and keeping her baby was absolutely heartbreaking.

Now that Peter Gunz has publicly apologized to Tara Wallace and told her that he wants to get back together, Amina Buddafly is back in the picture again. Amina says that while she’s not ready to divorce Peter, she also doesn’t want to continue their relationship the way it has been going. That should read, she doesn’t want to continue sharing Peter with Tara Wallace.

Should Peter Gunz finalize his pick between Tara Wallace and Amina Buddafly? Or should both women kick the womanizer to the curb and move on with their lives without him? Tell us what you think of this latest Love & Hip Hop: New York drama in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]