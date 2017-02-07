Brad Pitt, And Angelina Jolie Affairs? Between Platitudes And Reality [Rumors]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strove for excellence, in their careers, in their humanitarian efforts, in their marriage, and with their children. Jolie especially seemed driven toward an extreme commitment to perfection and service to others.

Angelina Jolie is so very committed to her humanitarian causes that she has put aside her acting career in favor of pursuing some political ambitions. Her goal is to serve the interests of Syrian refugees as well as the cause of world hunger, international women’s rights, and a number of other humanitarian interests while working in UK government by running for office, as well as in her current duties with the United Nations.

Brad Pitt, however, doesn’t even agree with Angelina’s political views according to a source for Us Weekly. He feels strongly against some of the things she feels so passionately about. With Angelina feeling so strongly about certain issues, Brad might have tread on some dangerous ground.

“They also fight over their schedules and politics still. They have a lot of very heated political fights.”

Is Angelina Jolie, forcing Brad Pitt to give up his family time and marriage for a political cause he doesn’t even support. Is the reason for his lack of involvement in her political exploits that he does not agree with her political stand or in the methods she proposes to achieve her ambitions?

Brad Pitt, as more details come out, seems to be forced to admit he can’t live up to Angelina Jolie’s perfectionist standards, but he has done nothing criminal. Was he being held to an unfair standard of excellence?

Brad Pitt allegedly lost his temper in front of the children a bit, when on a private jet flight from Europe to LA. Brad allegedly lunged at Maddox and yelled at him after Maddox intervened in an argument between his parents. Pitt, however, did not physically touch Maddox in the altercation according to the Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie was so horrified by Brad Pitt’s angry behavior, she claimed child abuse and prevented Brad from seeing all six children. Pitt was cleared of all these allegations by the FBI and child protective services. It is possible, though, that in Jolie’s judgment, and by her standards, he was being abusive.

While Brad Pitt’s behavior may not have been ideal parenting in that one moment, it does not constitute the legal definition of abuse. It simply did not meet Angelina’s high standards of appropriate parenting. In other words, Pitt isn’t the perfect dad, and of course, no one is. People are human and they can’t always avoid showing anger, or other emotions, just because there are children present.

Angelina Jolie has set tremendously high standards as a humanitarian and as a mother, but imperfection is all around her. It is part of humanity. It is part of everyone, even her.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began filming the movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith together in January 2004, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, Pitt has since admitted that he fell in love with Jolie while making that film according to The Daily Mail. He divorced Jennifer Aniston in January 2005 according to Nicki Swift.

Angelina Jolie is quoted in the Daily Mail, expressing that she and Brad fell in love while making Mr. and Mrs. Smith. She is speaking about her children watching the film.

“Not a lot of people get to see a movie where their parents fell in love.”

Angelina Jolie falling in love with Jennifer Aniston’s husband Brad Pitt was not a perfect thing to do, but for better or worse it happened, and Brad left Jennifer for Angelina because they “fell in love” while making a movie.

Brad Pitt was by Angelina Jolie’s on admission forbidden fruit and Jolie overcame her own conscience to be with him apparently. Jolie previously denied being with Pitt before his divorce from Jennifer Aniston as quoted in the Daily Mail. This in her mind at least may refer only to physical intimacy.

“To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were discovered by media vacationing together in Kenya only three months after Pitt’s divorce from Jennifer Aniston. So was this love affair just an emotional one prior to the divorce? It hardly seems to matter now.

This was not the first marriage for Angelina Jolie either, nor her first affair according to Niki Swift. Angelina has made some mistakes in the past, with regard to fidelity, but there is no evidence that either Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie were cheating on one another, nor that infidelity has anything to do with their divorce.

The Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie quarrel seems to be more of a choice Angelina made to follow her political ambitions full time and to surround herself with other women, instead of spending time with Brad according to The Sun. The Inquisitr has the full story.

Brad Pitt prefers the Hollywood lifestyle to visiting war-torn countries or making pleas to the United Nations on behalf of Syrians. Brad continues to work in the entertainment industry. He doesn’t like her political friends hanging around her all the time, and he misses the relationship they had before. See the details in this Inquisitr article.

Brad Pitt seems to be echoing Angelina’s ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton’s remarks in GQ about Angelina Jolie. Even back in 2002, Thornton complained that the United Nations, humanitarian work, and her rich friends were the source of marital discord between Thornton and Jolie.

Billy Bob Thornton also admitted to GQ that Jolie made him feel inferior, and just not good enough.

“I never felt good enough for her.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not perfect people. They have had affairs before, though that was long ago, and Brad lost his temper a bit last September. Celebrities seek to be admirable and try to be role models, but they do not intend for people to emulate their failures and mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes even our heroes.

Perhaps Angelina subscribes to the biblical adage that “Charity covers a multitude of sins.” Angelina certainly is charitable and empathetic. She has taken the problems of Syrian refugees to heart, tirelessly championing their needs to the United Nations, perhaps at the expense of her marriage.

Angelina Jolie is full of compassion and offers assistance to people in need around the world. Brad Pitt has also done a lot of good in the world, and despite the one angry incident Brad and Angelina try to be very good parents.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not be perfect, but who expected them to be?

