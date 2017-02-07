LeBron James Pushing For Carmelo Anthony, Even If Cavaliers Must Deal Kevin Love

Carmelo Anthony’s future with the New York Knicks is uncertain but close friend LeBron James would welcome the nine-time All-Star to Cleveland with open arms.

While the Cavaliers reportedly rejected a trade to acquire Anthony in exchange for Kevin Love last month, James continues to push the team to acquire his close friend, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. James is reportedly fine with Cleveland trading for Anthony even if it means shipping forward Kevin Love to New York.

The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks at Madison Square Garden last Saturday, 111-104, in a game where the Knicks cut a 27-point deficit to five. However, James 32 points, 10 rebounds) partnered with Love (23 points, 16 rebounds) to produce key double-doubles in the win. Before making the trip east, James addressed the rumors of Melo to Cleveland.

“I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is,” James said to reporters last week. “If [Anthony’s] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy.

“The game comes very easy to you when you’re happy where you are. If he’s happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere. I’m not sure. He’s done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We’ll see what happens.”

Entering play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the Knicks sported a 22-30 record, surprisingly just 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Anthony and his Knicks teammates that while a rebuild is possible, the team’s goal is to make a playoff push. However, rumors have linked the 32-year-old to the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the Cavaliers rejected a proposed Anthony-for-Love swap, the Knicks superstar addressed the rumors.

“I really don’t have a reaction to it,” Anthony said, according to ESPN. “I mean, until management comes to me and says something, it’s not something I can look forward to or feed into at this point.”

However, Anthony has maintained that if the Knicks decide to rebuild, he would consider waiving his no-trade clause. In 51 games entering Monday, Anthony was averaging 22.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was not voted onto the All-Star team for the first time in seven seasons.

“If they want to go in a different direction, that’s something I have to consider,” Anthony said via the New York Daily News. “I think I would have to consider that. All the talk that’s going on, that’s out of my control. Nobody contacted me, nobody contacted my representation or anything like that. So it’s something that I’m not worried about.”

Factoring in age, remaining contract (tw0 years, $53 million), and a 15 percent trade kicker, the Knicks will have a hard time dealing Anthony and receiving equal value in return. The Knicks have a young core with players like Kristaps Porzingis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, and Willy Hernangomez in the fold. However, offseason signing Joakim Noah has struggled mightily this season in the first year of a four-year, $72 million pact.

As the February 23 trade deadline nears, Anthony along with Derrick Rose and others could be trade candidates. Rose himself acknowledged last week that a rebuild would certainly mean him playing elsewhere after the deadline.

“I’m on a one-year deal so I can’t talk that much about it. The rebuild could be me going, too. I don’t know,” Rose said, according to ESPN.“My job is to focus whenever I’m on the court, just try to win games, try to be positive, try to get better. Like I said from the beginning, I’m chasing something.”

With less than three weeks until the deadline, Anthony’s value will be critiqued by everybody in the basketball world but his close friend is one party with interest.

