‘Bachelor’ Week 7 Spoilers: Nick Viall Gets A Racy Visit, His Final 4 Are Picked

The Bachelor 2017 Week 7 spoilers tease that Nick Viall will be struggling over some uncertainty and big feelings after some difficult eliminations in St. Thomas. As everybody saw Monday night, six women remain on this journey and some tough questions are on the horizon. What can everybody expect from the next show set to air on February 13?

Nick Viall said goodbye to Jasmine Goode, Whitney Fransway, and Danielle Lombard during the dates in St. Thomas and this leads him to shed tears as he meets with the remaining six women to talk about whether he was still confident about being able to find love via the series. That emotional gathering will kick things off on Week 7 and Bachelor spoilers from TV Guide reveal that he will be quite open about his concerns that this process of looking for love via reality television might not work for him.

Viall will spend some time leaning on host Chris Harrison during this next show, gaining insight from the man who has seen virtually every lead break down at some point during filming. Chris will surely encourage Nick to carry on and put these difficult eliminations behind him, and Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve detail that there will be no rose ceremony at this stage since there are no more eliminations needed in St. Thomas.

Nick and his final six ladies will jet off to Bimini, Bahamas and Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Vanessa Grimaldi will get her second one-on-one date. Nick and Vanessa will spend some time together on a boat and snorkeling and it sounds as if the sparks will fly. There are no roses on the individual dates at this point, but it sounds as if Grimaldi will not need to worry about getting a hometown after this outing.

The group date in this episode features Raven Gates, Kristina Schulman, and Corinne Olympios, and the Week 7 Bachelor spoilers share that they will go swimming with sharks with Viall. Reality Steve’s teasers detail that Raven scores another group date rose, ensuring that she’ll be introducing Nick to her family, and she gets to join Viall for a concert with Adam Friedman and his band.

Danielle Maltby will get a one-on-one during this episode and she will have the opportunity to ride bikes around Bimini with Nick. Unfortunately, things do not go as she would have hoped on this outing, because the Bachelor spoilers for Week 7 from Reality Steve note that she will be eliminated at this point, and she seemingly takes it pretty hard.

The third one-on-one for Episode 7 goes to Rachel Lindsay and she’ll hit up a dive bar of some sort with Viall. The two toss back some drinks and while not much else is known about this date of Rachel’s at this point, it sounds as if it goes well.

At some point during the group’s time in the Bahamas, Corinne is said to sneak off to Nick’s hotel room and she’ll be hoping for some quality intimate time with Viall. Of course, those who have followed this Bachelor star’s journey via past seasons know that he did something quite similar during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Bachelorette season and this caused quite a bit of drama. However, spoilers suggest that in this instance, he sends Olympios back to her room without letting things cross any lines.

It is not known quite where this episode will end, although some might guess that it will be with Corinne sneaking off to Nick’s room. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers for Week 7 suggest that there may be some drama playing out between Vanessa and Rachel somewhere within these Bimini dates, but it is not known how much, if any, of this will make it onto the episode. There will be no rose ceremony in the Bahamas, as Viall reportedly goes to talk to Kristina individually ahead of time to eliminate her, thus pinning down his final four women who will get hometown dates.

Which lady will have the most genuine sparks flying with Nick in the Bahamas? Will the spoilers regarding Viall’s final rose pan out to be accurate? Just a few more episodes remain before the dramatic finale and fans are anxious to see just how things play out for Nick Viall on ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season.

[Featured image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]