‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Major Plot Reveals As Filming Wraps

We’re about to enter into the penultimate season of HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones, and the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers suggest that some major plot details have been spilled by the cast members and even some of the ancillary crew!

Jason Momoa

Hawaiian- Actor known for Game of Thrones and will play Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League film. pic.twitter.com/DfcTr3kX1b — Maui (@johnjack_24) February 6, 2017

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you don’t wish to read Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

First, according to Culturess‘ latest round of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers, while some actors have already wrapped the filming of their parts — like Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark — there are still other actors who are filming their parts, and filming for the seventh season isn’t going to wrap until the end of February.

One actor who just announced he’s done with filming is Conleth Hill, who plays Lord Varys. He told the outlet that he’s actually rehearsing for a play that will be opening in London because he has some down time now that he’s finished filming. This suggests that Lord Varys will be playing a very important role in the upcoming season.

‘Game of Thrones’ cast will get matching tattoos… if they make it to season eight. https://t.co/jyAqVOE38h pic.twitter.com/WwIQJsnviZ — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) January 28, 2017

Another set of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers come to us courtesy of Digital Spy. The outlet is reporting that Emilia Clarke also finished filming her parts for the penultimate season, and she’s promised that this season will blow everyone’s mind.

“Oh, and Game of Thrones season seven is going to be a ‘mind blower’ apparently. Ugh, thanks for making the pain of waiting until the summer to see it even worse, Emilia! In the jokey clip, the Daenerys Targaryen actress lip syncs to R Kelly’s ‘I Believe I Can Fly’, which may be a little nod to her dragon riding skills. Going by the latest spoilers, she may be right on the mind-blowing part, given that a new piece of story art hints at a massive showdown at the end of the season. It all seems to confirm Maisie Williams’ tease that the new season will end on a ‘huge cliffhanger.'”

Finally, according to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from ComicBook, some intrepid crew member leaked some concept art for the new season, which gives fans possible insight into the season finale (the same one that everyone’s calling “epic,” “mind-blowing,” and every other superlative).

“The concept art lines up with previous set reports from on-location shooting, and that the setting will be a key location in the upcoming season. The artwork mixes photo-realistic characters and settings with renderings of the location, matching concept work from previous seasons. Most notable is the group of characters featured on the piece. Bronn and Tyrion Lannister will finally be reunited after the sellsword’s time with Jamie Lannister. The site also notes that the figure on the bottom appears to be Jon Snow, who will share his first scenes with Tyrion since they hung out at the Wall.”

While ComicBook says that the concept photos are accurate, remember that concept art is not the same as actual photographs. In other words, something can be conceptualized, but not actualized. Only time will tell if this concept art does, in fact, bear plot spoilers out.

What do you think of these latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers? Leave your thoughts about the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]